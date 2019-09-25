ATV Trader Traffic Jumps 35% in 2019, Marking Shift in Powersports Market

NORFOLK, Va., Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumer interest in ATVs, UTVs and specialty powersports units soared 35% in the first seven months of 2019, based on year over year searches on Trader Interactive's ATV Trader marketplace. ATV Trader traffic is consistently growing faster on a monthly basis than any of the company's other powersports brands, reflecting a market shift that can help powersports dealers offset flattening motorcycle sales.

Total ATV Trader searches surged from more than 5.4 million in January-July 2018 to over 7.3 million in the same seven-month period in 2019, with month-over-month increases ranging from 24% to 42%.

An analysis of ATV Trader search trends during the same timeframe revealed that:

The most-searched ATVs by category were UTV/utility (#1), recreation/utility (#2), recreation/sport (#3) and youth (#4)

The most-searched ATVs by type were side by side (#1), ATV four wheeler (#2), golf cart (#3), dune buggy (#4) and sand rail (#5)

The most searched ATVs by make were Polaris (#1), Can-am (#2), Honda (#3), Yamaha (#4) and Kawasaki (#5)

The ATV/UTV market growth is expected to continue for the foreseeable future with a compound annual growth rate of 7.15% between 2019 and 2027, according to the Global ATV and UTV Market Report released in July.

"Our ATV Trader traffic has been climbing over the last few years, and the growth in ATV/UTV interest is stronger than ever this year," said Paige Bouma, Vice President for Trader Interactive's Recreational Brands including ATV Trader. "It's a challenge for powersports dealerships that have relied on cycle sales, but also a clear signal that increasing the focus on ATVs and UTVs can help dealers fill the gap and keep revenues flowing."

Bouma will be speaking about powersports trends in two seminars at AIMExpo running this week in Columbus, OH, utilizing exclusive data from ATV Trader and Cycle Trader.

Capturing the Millennial Market: It's All in the Story You Are Telling (1-2 pm Thursday Sept. 26 ) will provide data insights and strategies for capturing younger motorcycle buyers.

(1-2 pm ) will provide data insights and strategies for capturing younger motorcycle buyers. Off-Road to the Rescue: How to Attract the Growing Side-by-Side, ATV and Dirt Bike Customer ( 8:30-9:30 am Friday Sept. 27) will examine the makeup of this expanding market segment along with tactics for engaging this critical buyer group.

A full seminar schedule is at https://aimexpousa.com/dealer-education/ .

About ATV Trader

ATV Trader is the industry-leading marketplace for buying and selling new and used off-road and specialty powersports units as well as golf carts, sandrails, dune buggies and rock crawlers. Listing inventory through ATV Trader helps dealers increase their visibility, generate customer connections, drive sales and maximize profits. ATV Trader is a division of Trader Interactive and belongs to the well-known "Trader" family of linked brands. For more information, visit www.ATVTrader.com .

About Trader Interactive

Trader Interactive connects buyers and sellers in the powersports, recreational vehicle, aircraft, commercial truck, and equipment industries through a broad portfolio of marketplaces that reach 9 million unique monthly visitors. Linked by a widely recognized family of "Trader" trademarks dating back several decades, the company's innovative digital marketplaces leverage artificial intelligence on a cloud platform to improve the lifestyles and livelihoods of consumers, customers and employees by seamlessly connecting people to vehicles for work and play. Trader Interactive's family of "Trader" brands includes lifestyle vehicle marketplaces Cycle Trader, RV Trader, ATV Trader, PWC Trader, Snowmobile Trader and Aero Trader, as well as commercial equipment segments Commercial Truck Trader and Equipment Trader. In addition, the company powers thousands of dealership websites through Commercial Web Services and RV Web Services, and offers unique data insights and technology that assist dealers in more effectively running and marketing their dealerships as well as better serving their customers. The company has more than 350 employees and is based in Norfolk, VA. For more information, visit www.TraderInteractive.com .

