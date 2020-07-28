ATX and Digicomm Partner to Distribute Next-Generation Outside Plant Solutions

DALLAS, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ATX Networks, a global leader in broadband access and media distribution solutions, and Digicomm International, a leading distributor of broadband products for the global cable television industry, have entered an agreement to ensure the timely delivery of outside plant equipment that MSOs have relied upon over the past decade will not be interrupted. Digicomm, a familiar and longtime stocking distributor of GainMaker® products, is taking an extensive stocking position with ATX to deliver cable operators next-generation solutions that enable the continued evolution of their HFC networks in support of DOCSIS® 3.1 and eventually DOCSIS® 4.0 adoption.

The distribution agreement includes the ATX GigaXtend™ GMC Series of HFC amplifiers, including the GainMaker®-compatible 1.2GHz Line Extender and System Amplifier products, as well as ATX's GigaXtend XS family of 2GHz taps and passives.

"ATX has been working closely with marquee MSO customers to ensure a seamless evolution and upgrade cycle to 1.2GHz and beyond to protect GainMaker investments made over the past decade," said ATX CEO Charlie Vogt. "A trusted and reliable distributor servicing the cable industry for nearly 30 years, Digicomm is well positioned to partner with ATX in realizing its vision and strategy for extending the longevity of the HFC network to 2050 and beyond."

Since completing the licensing agreement, ATX has fully integrated all products into its outside plant portfolio and has been working closely with major MSOs to ensure the seamless, disruption-free evolution of their HFC plants. ATX has streamlined the upgrade process by ensuring all GigaXtend GMC 1.2GHz amplifiers strictly adhere to original specifications, including all updated components.

"We are extremely pleased to be teaming up with ATX to extend GainMaker's legacy of reliability and performance to 1.2GHz and beyond," said Rob Donziger, President and CEO of Digicomm International. "With ATX's roadmap for future development and our commitment to stock thousands of GigaXtend amplifiers, Digicomm expects this transition from Cisco to ATX to be as seamless as possible for our customers."

The agreement is effective immediately. Digicomm is scheduled to begin shipping ATX's GainMaker-compatible GigaXtend GMC 1.2GHz Line Extenders beginning September 15, and GigaXtend GMC 1.2GHz System Amplifiers before the end of the year. ATX has already begun shipping its market-leading GigaXtend XS Series of 2GHz hardline taps and passives to Digicomm.

For more information about ATX's next-generation outside plant portfolio, please visit www.atx.com.

About ATX Networks

ATX Networks is a global leader in broadband access and media distribution solutions. ATX's market-leading and award-winning solutions are based on Agile Innovation design principles, enabling communications service providers to futureproof and evolve their networks in lockstep with market demand. ATX partners with the world's most innovative cable, satellite, fixed telecom, wireless and media broadcast service providers to usher in a new era of ubiquitous gigabit broadband that will meet the communications needs of this generation and the next. For further information, visit ATX at www.atx.com, and follow us on Twitter @ATXNetworksCorp.

About Digicomm International

Founded in 1993, Digicomm International is an Englewood, CO-based distributor of equipment for the CATV industry. MSOs from around the world depend on Digicomm's extensive inventory of HFC products, representing manufacturers such as ATX, Cisco and many others the cable industry trusts to support its operations and network infrastructure. Digicomm also manufactures products such as Pads & Equalizers, Optical Passives and more. For further information, visit Digicomm at www.digicomm.com.

SOURCE ATX Networks

