ATX GigaPass Receives Four-Diamond Rating in 2019 Diamond Technology Reviews

DALLAS, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ATX Networks, a global leader in broadband access and media distribution solutions, today announced that its GigaPass™ RF R-PHY Video Engine has been recognized with 4 Diamonds in the Video Distribution Solutions category of Broadband Technology Report's 2019 Diamond Technology Reviews.

"The Diamond Technology Reviews are the gold standard for the cable industry, and we are pleased that GigaPass has been recognized in this prestigious review of the technology that paces our industry," said Kevin Rossi, Vice President of Product Line Management at ATX. "GigaPass was developed to help cable operators clear DAA deployment hurdles, and is emblematic of our agile innovation development philosophy that enables MSOs to tackle both today's and tomorrow's challenges while maximizing their technology investments."

GigaPass is a headend platform designed to help MSOs address video encryption licensing and interoperability issues that often delay DAA deployments. Not only does the RF R-PHY video engine provide MSOs with the opportunity to migrate to RPD-based nodes while they build out their CCAP video cores, but it can also serve as a cost-effective alternative to a full-blown CCAP video core for cable operators that are likely to transition their video services to IP in the near future. The solution features a modular design and market-leading density, delivering up to 320 processed QAMs in a single RU.

ATX recently announced the commercial availability of the GigaPass RF R-PHY Video Engine, and the technology will be on display at SCTE-ISBE Cable-Tec Expo 2019 in New Orleans from October 1-3, 2019 (Booth #1601).

"On behalf of the Broadband Technology Report's 2019 Diamond Technology Reviews, I would like to congratulate ATX on their 4 Diamonds honoree status," said Broadband Technology Report's Chief Editor, Stephen Hardy. "This program recognizes and rewards the top products and solutions available to the broadband cable industry. We appreciate all entries we receive though not all were honored with 3.5 Diamonds or above."

To learn more about ATX's award-winning products and services, visit www.atx.com.

About ATX Networks

ATX Networks is a global leader in broadband access and media distribution solutions. Every second of every day, our market-leading and award-winning solutions transport more than 2,500 terabytes of data between smart devices and intelligent networks. ATX is teaming with the world's most innovative cable, satellite, fixed telecom, wireless and media broadcast service providers to usher in a new generation of ubiquitous gigabit broadband. For further information, visit ATX at www.atx.com, and follow us on Twitter @ATXNetworksCorp.

About Broadband Technology Report

Broadband Technology Report's editorial mission is simple: We cover the latest tools, techniques and approaches that broadband pros must know about as they face the many challenges in today's hyper-competitive environment. If it is important to cable engineers and technology pros, it's important to BTR.

Through our continuously updated website and various weekly e-newsletters, BTR offers a comprehensive overview of the newest products and solutions. BTR also provides a platform for the top engineering experts. These pros use that platform to present invaluable commentary on network reliability, adaptive bitrate streaming, fleet management, cellular back haul, commercial services and a long list of other issues that, cumulatively, spell success or failure for operators.

Our Diamond Technology Reviews is the industry's most prestigious product review program. This recognition program is a much-coveted platform for entrants and judges alike. Vendors submit applications and have their products, software or solutions reviewed by an independent and elite team of technical experts. The reviews are announced in the fall and showcased prominently throughout SCTE's Cable-Tec Expo.

SOURCE ATX Networks

