AU10TIX Global Fraud Report Warns of Looming Agentic AI and Quantum Risk, Declares 2025 the "Year of Machine Deception"

"Signals for 2026" Special Edition Reveals Surge in Adaptive, Self-Learning Fraud and Outlines How Early Warning Systems are Fighting Back

AMSTERDAM, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AU10TIX , a global leader in identity verification and fraud prevention, today released Signals for 2026: The AU10TIX Global Identity Fraud Report Special Edition . The report reveals how early-warning intelligence is reshaping the future of fraud prevention amid rapid advances in artificial intelligence and quantum computing.

The special edition builds on the company's year-long research into how fraud has shifted from isolated attempts to adaptive, self-optimizing systems. What began as "repeaters," recycled fraud behaviors that appeared across platforms, over time revealed distinct patterns that, once connected across industries, showed that seemingly isolated incidents were actually rehearsals for more adaptive attacks. These repeated signals have evolved into coordinated ecosystems powered by Fraud-as-a-Service and automated feedback loops.

As agentic AI systems learn to iterate, refine, and redeploy deception at scale, fraud is no longer a series of discrete events but a living system capable of improving itself through repetition. For this reason, the report identifies 2025 as the "Year of Machine Deception," a turning point where synthetic identities and automated fraud engines learn, adjust, and adapt in real time.

Fraud detection typically focuses on flagging irregularities, but in the age of systemic deception, these markers alone cannot be relied upon. As such, AU10TIX developed an early-warning framework capable of identifying the moment "truth begins to drift." By continuously analyzing behavioral, biometric, and metadata signals across billions of identity events, the system detects when small anomalies repeat across networks and begin to form a recognizable pattern. This converged-signal approach has revealed a 97.5% correlation between early behavioral irregularities and confirmed fraud attempts. In other words, signals that once appeared to be random noise are, in fact, a measurable precursor to coordinated attack activity.

"Fraud is no longer a static event; it's a living signal moving through networks and devices," said Yair Tal, CEO of AU10TIX. "At AU10TIX, we see the daily challenges our customers face as fraud evolves faster than ever. Our mission is to protect them, not just by responding to attacks, but by anticipating them. Our early-warning system helps ensure their businesses stay one step ahead, detecting risk before truth starts to drift."

This shift from binary pass-fail verification to predictive assurance has already delivered significant results. After the launch of AU10TIX's real-time anomaly scoring in April 2025, customers saw a 72% reduction in selfie-injection deepfake attacks by August, marking a breakthrough in the proactive interception of machine-driven deception at scale.

Building on these 2025 insights, the report turns to emerging risks that will define 2026.

Signals to Watch in 2026

The report warns of two emerging fronts in digital deception:

Agentic AI , or self-directed fraud engines, capable of autonomously creating and adapting synthetic identities.

, or self-directed engines, capable of autonomously creating and adapting synthetic identities. Quantum risk threatens to upend the mathematical foundations of today's encryption standards.

To counter these risks, AU10TIX has introduced a Predictive Resilience Framework that integrates anomaly intelligence with quantum-resilient cryptography across verification events. By uniting three interdependent stages -- hash, encrypt, and predict -- this unified model protects both the mathematics and the mechanics of trust. Together, these layers create a continuous defense framework: hashing keeps signals tamper-proof, post-quantum-aligned encryption protects data from emerging quantum decryption threats, and predictive analytics identify the earliest signs of AI-driven or behavioral spoofing attacks before they scale.

The report also identifies several leading indicators shaping next year's fraud landscape:

Presentation Spoofing forecast to increase 100% in 2026: This includes any attempt to deceive a biometric or document verification system by presenting a fake or manipulated input (like a photo, mask, or deepfake) instead of a live, genuine person or authentic document.

This includes any attempt to deceive a biometric or document verification system by presenting a fake or manipulated input (like a photo, mask, or deepfake) instead of a live, genuine person or authentic document. Identity Drift forecast to increase 60.7% in 2026: This refers to any gradual, subtle, or unauthorized change in a user's device metadata, behavior, or credential history over time, deviating from their original, verified baseline.

This refers to any gradual, subtle, or unauthorized change in a user's device metadata, behavior, or credential history over time, deviating from their original, verified baseline. Credential Replay forecast to increase 36.4% in 2026: Malicious actors are increasingly intercepting valid data (such as usernames, passwords, or session tokens) and fraudulently reusing or "replaying" that data to gain unauthorized access or perform prohibited actions.

As machine-driven deception accelerates, AU10TIX's predictive resilience architecture positions businesses to stay ahead of threats that learn as fast as they attack.

