AU10TIX Joins Microsoft Security Store to Advance Secure, Decentralized Identity Verification

Collaboration Advances AU10TIX's "Verify Once, Use Everywhere" Vision for Trusted, Reusable Digital Credentials

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AU10TIX , a global leader in identity verification and management, today announced its selection by Microsoft as a premier identity verification (IDV) issuer on the Microsoft Entra platform. This collaboration marks a major milestone in AU10TIX's "Verify Once, Use Everywhere" strategy, bringing its advanced IDV and biometric technology to Microsoft Entra Verified ID to deliver secure, decentralized credentials that strengthen security for over 600 million users worldwide.

Through this integration, enterprises can issue and accept trusted digital credentials that empower users to verify identity seamlessly across multiple services and industries. The AU10TIX solution is available directly through the Microsoft Security Store, simplifying procurement while using existing Azure commitments.

By leveraging advanced cryptographic techniques, AU10TIX's Verified ID ensures authenticity, privacy, and data integrity, eliminating the need for repeated verification and giving users greater control over their identity while reducing friction and security risk.

"This collaboration with Microsoft is a milestone in the evolution of digital identity," said Yair Tal, Chief Executive Officer at AU10TIX. "Our 'Verify Once, Use Everywhere' framework transforms how people and organizations establish trust online. By combining AU10TIX's verification intelligence with Microsoft Entra's decentralized identity ecosystem, we're committing to make digital interactions more secure, private, and effortless for everyone."

As businesses confront rising fraud threats and stricter regulatory demands, verified IDs provide a scalable, privacy-centric approach to identity verification. Key benefits of AU10TIX's Verified ID include:

Immediate Verification : Real-time processing reduces the risk of identity theft or fraud .

: Real-time processing reduces the risk of identity theft or . Enhanced Security : Cryptographic techniques make digital IDs hard to forge or tamper with.

: Cryptographic techniques make digital IDs hard to forge or tamper with. Frictionless Verification : Allows users to effortlessly confirm their identity with minimal interaction.

: Allows users to effortlessly confirm their identity with minimal interaction. Reduced Liability: Complies with privacy and data minimization regulations, reducing exposure while meeting compliance standards.

In addition to IDV and biometric checks, AU10TIX Verified Digital ID equips enterprises with enhanced protection through a multi-layered defense framework. At its core is AU10TIX's Serial Fraud Monitor, which leverages consortium data to detect and prevent repeated fraud attempts across the digital identity ecosystem. By analyzing signals from a global network of identity verification activity, the solution uncovers patterns of fraud across different platforms and services - giving businesses the ability to intercept serial fraudsters early, even before onboarding begins.

The collaboration with Microsoft highlights AU10TIX's leadership in developing interoperable, reusable identity frameworks. By enabling credentials that can be issued once and trusted universally, AU10TIX is helping organizations reduce verification costs, streamline onboarding, and strengthen user privacy while building a more connected, secure identity ecosystem.

AU10TIX's Verified ID also enhances account recovery workflows by reauthenticating users with document and biometric verification before access to corporate systems is restored. This added layer of assurance helps organizations prevent account takeovers and unauthorized access, reinforcing trust across the enterprise.

AU10TIX's Verified ID delivers secure and efficient identity verification across multiple sectors, fortifying security, enhancing regulatory compliance, and elevating the user experience. Key use cases include:

Workforce Management: Streamline remote employee onboarding and access management.

Streamline remote employee onboarding and access management. Education: Prevent academic credential fraud with accurate student identity verification.

Prevent academic credential with accurate student identity verification. Healthcare: Safeguard patient privacy and meet regulatory standards while ensuring access by authorized users.

"With the growing demand for secure and high-assurance digital identities, AU10TIX brings advanced real-time verification of government issued identity documents and biometric verification to Microsoft Entra's Verified ID ecosystem," said Ankur Patel, Head of Product for Entra Verified ID & Authentication Experiences. "Together, we're enabling a future where digital trust is secure and verified."

Learn more about Microsoft Entra Verified ID's integration with AU10TIX here .

About AU10TIX

Founded in 2002, AU10TIX is a global leader in identity management and fraud intelligence, dedicated to enhancing trust, safety, and compliance for businesses worldwide. Founded in the Netherlands, with offices in London, New York, Singapore, and R&D centers in Israel and Eastern Europe, AU10TIX safeguards the world's most trusted brands through world-class automation, sophisticated fraud prevention, and advanced identity verification solutions. AU10TIX's future-proof product portfolio enables seamless customer onboarding and verification in seconds -- while proactively adapting to emerging threats and regulatory demands. AU10TIX offers the industry's only 100% automated global identity management system and can detect organized mass fraud attacks by analyzing traffic patterns and cross-referencing data across a consortium of over 60 leading companies. With deep roots in airport security, AU10TIX has authenticated billions of identities and prevented over $24 billion in identity fraud. Connect with AU10TIX on LinkedIn . For more information, visit AU10TIX.com .

