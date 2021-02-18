AUA Announces Collaboration Agreement with IntrinsiQ Specialty Solutions to Support Urologist Participation in the AUA Quality Registry

BALTIMORE, Md., Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Urological Association (AUA), the world's leading urology association and IntrinsiQ Specialty Solutions (IQSS), part of AmerisourceBergen, today announced a collaboration to broaden urologist participation in the AUA Quality (AQUA) Registry, a national Qualified Clinical Data Registry (QCDR) designed for urologists and other urologic care providers to monitor, track and report performance at both practice and provider levels. This development aims to maximize technical efficiencies to enhance the breadth and depth of the Registry -- further advancing the science of urology, improving health care quality and ultimately improving the lives of the millions of people affected by prostate cancer, bladder cancer and other urologic disease.

Created in 2014 by urologists, for urologists, the AQUA Registry is designed to measure, federally report and ultimately improve health care quality and patient outcomes. Since its launch, the AQUA Registry is fast becoming a definitive resource for informing and advancing urology care within the United States. Practices utilize AQUA to receive:

National benchmarks for diagnoses and treatments

Urology-specific measures

Practice and physician performance indicators for quality improvement

Merit-based Incentive Payment System (MIPS) reporting to CMS

Promoting Interoperability credit for transmitting data to a Clinical Data Registry

Practice Assessment Protocol (PAP) credit for ABU's Life Long Learning Program (formerly MOC). To claim the credit, providers must meet eligibility requirements.

Through the collaboration between AUA and IQSS, AUA members using IQSS's UroChartEHR® system will now have access to both the AQUA Registry and IQSS' MIPS consulting services. The IQSS MIPS team, a group with more than 6,000 quality submissions, and 8,000 Meaningful Use attestations, utilizes its collective resources and knowledge to help practices submit for measures in all four categories. Through this engagement, IQSS' MIPS consulting team will help participating practices upload their data to the AQUA Registry.

"Through its unique ability to provide insights into real-world data, the AQUA Registry continues to transform the specialty of urology and provide physicians with the essential solutions and information they need to improve their clinical practice and patient outcomes," said AUA Science and Quality Council Chair, David F. Penson, MD. "We are pleased this collaboration with IQSS will enable more urology practices to participate in our growing Registry. The more members we have participating, the more we can improve urologic care across the nation."

Participation in the AQUA Registry is available to AUA members within the United States. The AQUA Registry helps urology practices simplify federal government reporting and submit performance measures to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) and other payers through system optimization.

"We're excited about this new opportunity to further support AUA members participating in the AQUA Registry," said Rick Lozano, Senior Vice President of Physician Specialty Services at AmerisourceBergen. "IQSS is committed to providing innovative, user-friendly technology applications to advance the long-term vision of the AQUA Registry and serve our practices as they strive to enhance urologic care."

Learn more about the AQUA Registry: visit AUAnet.org/AQUA.

For more information about IntrinsiQ Specialty Solutions and how to help practices deliver patient-centered specialty care, please visit www.intrinsiq.com.

About the American Urological Association

Founded in 1902 and headquartered near Baltimore, Maryland, the American Urological Association is a leading advocate for the specialty of urology, and has nearly 23,000 members throughout the world. The AUA is a premier urologic association, providing invaluable support to the urologic community as it pursues its mission of fostering the highest standards of urologic care through education, research and the formulation of health care policy. For more information, visit www.AUAnet.org.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen fosters a positive impact on the health of people and communities around the world by advancing the development and delivery of pharmaceuticals and healthcare products. As a leading global healthcare company, with a foundation in pharmaceutical distribution and solutions for manufacturers, pharmacies and providers, we create unparalleled access, efficiency and reliability for human and animal health. Our 22,000 global team members power our purpose: We are united in our responsibility to create healthier futures. AmerisourceBergen is ranked #10 on the Fortune 500 with more than $185 billion in annual revenue. Learn more at www.amerisourcebergen.com.

