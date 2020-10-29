AUA Announces Incoming Editor for The Journal of Urology®

BALTIMORE, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Urological Association (AUA) announced today D. Robert Siemens MD, FRCSC as the next editor of The Journal of Urology®, the AUA's flagship peer-reviewed journal. Dr. Siemens will start his three-year term as Editor on January 1, 2022, after serving for one year as incoming Editor. He will also be the first Canadian editor of The Journal of Urology®.

As editor of The Journal of Urology®, Dr. Siemens will be responsible for maintaining the highly regarded editorial integrity of the journal while advocating for publishing innovations to keep The Journal of Urology® relevant and best in class. Additionally, he will advise associate, section, assistant and feature editors as well as the Editorial Board on matters of policy to ensure the science of the journal reflects the latest advances of urologic research dissemination.

"We are looking forward to working with Dr. Siemens as the incoming editor of The Journal of Urology®," said AUA President Scott K. Swanson, MD, FACS. "His experience, knowledge and commitment make him an excellent candidate for this position. The AUA Board of Directors accepted and endorsed the hard work and recommendations of the Editor search committee led by Dr. Raju Thomas. We are excited to see what innovative concepts Dr. Siemens brings as part of the next chapter of The Journal of Urology®."

An active member of the urologic community, Dr. Siemens is currently Professor and Chair of the Department of Urology at Queen's University School of Medicine in Ontario, Canada. He brings extensive experience to his new role as Editor, having served as the Editor-in-Chief of The Canadian Urological Association Journal. Dr. Siemens has a strong research pedigree and published more than 250 peer-reviewed papers and book chapters.

Dr. Siemens obtained his medical degree and postgraduate training from Queen's University. After completing a fellowship in Oncology at the University of Iowa with Drs. Dick Williams and Tim Ratliff, he returned to Queen's University in 2000 and was promoted to the rank of Professor in 2011 with cross appointments to the Departments of Oncology, Biomedical and Molecular Sciences, as well as Queen's Cancer Research Institute. Dr. Siemens is the Director of the Centre for Applied Urological Research and has received research grants from the Canadian Urological Association Scholarship Fund, Prostate Cancer Canada, AUA, United States Department of Defense – Congressionally Directed Medical Research Programs, Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council and Canadian Institutes of Health Research. He also serves on numerous departmental, faculty, hospital, provincial and specialty committees, including acting as Secretary General of the Urological Research Society and President of the Northeastern Section of the AUA.

About The Journal of Urology®: Established in 1917, The Journal of Urology® (www.jurology.com) is the official journal of the American Urological Association (www.auanet.org). It is the most widely read and highly cited journal in the field. It brings to its readership all the clinically relevant information needed to stay at the forefront of this dynamic field. This top-ranking journal presents investigative studies on critical areas of research and practice, survey articles providing short condensations of the best and most important urology literature worldwide and practice-oriented reports on interesting clinical observations.

About the American Urological Association: Founded in 1902 and headquartered near Baltimore, Maryland, the American Urological Association is a leading advocate for the specialty of urology, and has nearly 24,000 members throughout the world. The AUA is a premier urologic association, providing invaluable support to the urologic community as it pursues its mission of fostering the highest standards of urologic care through education, research and the formulation of health policy. www.AUAnet.org

