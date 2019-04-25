AUA Announces Update to its Overactive Bladder Clinical Practice Guideline

The Diagnosis and Treatment of Overactive Bladder (Non-neurogenic) in Adults was amended as follows:

Guideline Statement 12 was modified based upon a 2018 literature review, which uncovered a number of studies looking at combination therapy for the treatment of Overactive Bladder (OAB). These studies demonstrated improved efficacy with combination therapy without any significant effect on patient safety when compared to monotherapy.

Statement 12: Clinicians may consider combination therapy with an anti-muscarinic and β3-andrenoceptor agonist for patient refractory to monotherapy with either anti-muscarinics or β3-andrenoceptor agonists. (Option; Evidence Strength: Grade B)

Guideline Statement 22 was re-categorized from "Additional Treatments" to "Fourth-Line Treatment." No changes have been made to the text or associated discussion of this statement.

Statement 22: In rare cases, augmentation cystoplasty or urinary diversion for severe, refractory, complicated OAB patients may be considered. (Expert Opinion)

"This clinical framework for OAB does not require every patient go through each line of treatment in order, as there are many factors to consider when working with a patient to select the best treatment option," said Sandip Prasan Vasavada, MD, guideline panel member and professor of surgery and urology at the Cleveland Clinic Foundation in Cleveland, Ohio. "This latest amendment to the guideline reflects recently published studies, including the success of using combination therapy to treat OAB and we are confident it is fully aligned with the latest science on treatments for patients with overactive bladder."

The full text of the amended evidence-based Diagnosis and Treatment of Non-Neurogenic Overactive Bladder in Adults Guideline is now available online.

Members of the Guideline Panel: Deborah J. Lightner, MD; Sandip P. Vasavada, MD; and Alexander Gomelsky, MD

All AUA clinical practice guidance documents, including guidelines, best practices and white papers, are available online at www.AUAnet.org.

About the American Urological Association: Founded in 1902 and headquartered near Baltimore, Maryland, the American Urological Association is a leading advocate for the specialty of urology, and has more than 22,000 members throughout the world. The AUA is a premier urologic association, providing invaluable support to the urologic community as it pursues its mission of fostering the highest standards of urologic care through education, research and the formulation of health policy.

Contact:

Christine Frey, AUA

443-909-0839, cfrey@AUAnet.org

SOURCE American Urological Association

Related Links

http://www.AUAnet.org

