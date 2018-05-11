AUA Names Dr. Kevin Koo As AUA Holtgrewe Legislative Fellow

As the AUA's Holtgrewe Fellow, Dr. Koo will complete a four-week fellowship with a legislative office in Washington, DC, participate in major AUA advocacy initiatives, including the Annual Urology Advocacy Summit and meetings of the AUA's Public Policy Council and Legislative Affairs Committee. He also will attend the Brandeis University Executive Leadership Program in Health Policy & Management.

"Dr. Koo brings to this fellowship extensive experience in the field of health care policy and we are honored that he will serve as our next Holtgrewe Fellow," said AUA Public Policy Council Chair Dr. Christopher Gonzalez. "His work with the World Health Organization and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is quite impressive, as are his numerous fellowships in the areas of leadership and policy.

"It will be exciting to watch him in the coming year."

Dr. Koo is a urology chief resident at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, NH, and will be a fellow in endourology and minimally-invasive urological surgery at the Brady Urological Institute, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, during the Holtgrewe Fellowship. He holds a Doctor of Medicine from the Yale School of Medicine, a Master of Public Health from Harvard, and a Master of Philosophy from the University of Cambridge (UK).

The Holtgrewe Fellowship program was established in recognition of Dr. H. Logan Holtgrewe, former AUA president and past chairman of the AUA's Health Policy Council. The Holtgrewe Fellowship is open to all AUA residents in their research year, fellows, and first year post-graduates. Applications are available on the AUA website starting in January of each year. Learn more about the program.

About the American Urological Association: Founded in 1902 and headquartered near Baltimore, Maryland, the American Urological Association is a leading advocate for the specialty of urology, and has more than 21,000 members throughout the world. The AUA is a premier urologic association, providing invaluable support to the urologic community as it pursues its mission of fostering the highest standards of urologic care through education, research and the formulation of health policy.

Contact: Wendy Isett, AUA

410-689-3789, wisett@AUAnet.org

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aua-names-dr-kevin-koo-as-aua-holtgrewe-legislative-fellow-300646998.html

SOURCE American Urological Association

Related Links

http://www.AUAnet.org

