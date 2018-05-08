AUA Releases New Clinical Guideline for Diagnosis and Treatment of Erectile Dysfunction

Defined as the consistent or recurrent inability to get or keep an erection firm enough for sex, ED affects as many as 30 million men in the U.S. and 150 million men worldwide. Although more common in older men, over half of all ED cases are the result of physical issues such as obesity, smoking and diabetes; emotional issues including stress, anxiety and depression; or a combination of both. However, compelling evidence suggests ED is also a warning sign of other underlying and more serious medical conditions, like cardiovascular disease, and may precede a cardiovascular event by up to five years.

Once diagnosed, men are often presented with several treatment options. As such, the AUA guideline panel strongly suggests physicians and patients engage in a shared decision making process to select the best care option for each individual patient. Additionally, because of the complexity of sexuality and the impact of a sexual relationship on a man's life, the guideline panel also strongly advocates, whenever possible and clinically appropriate, the man's partner be invited to participate in this process.

"Selecting optimal care for each patient can be an intricate process that requires physicians to help patients choose options consistent with the individual's own values or beliefs, and with the goal of restoring their sexual function," said Arthur L. Burnett, MD, chair of the guideline development panel and urologist at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. "This new clinical guideline offers a framework to facilitate such shared decision-making, while also providing guidance as to which treatments are appropriate for varying degrees of ED."

The new guideline for the diagnosis and treatment of ED makes 25 recommendations in total, including the recommendation that testosterone levels be measured in men who present with symptoms of ED; men be counseled that ED is a risk marker for underlying cardiovascular disease; and the importance of discussing the risks and benefits associated with treatment therapies, including oral phoshodiesterase type 5 inhibitors, certain investigational therapies and surgical interventions.

The guideline was developed by a panel with specific expertise in the guideline subject. It was then distributed to peer reviewers of varying backgrounds as part of the AUA's extensive peer review process before being finally approved by the AUA Board of Directors. The full guideline is available online at www.auanet.org/EDguideline.

About the American Urological Association: Founded in 1902 and headquartered near Baltimore, Maryland, the American Urological Association is a leading advocate for the specialty of urology, and has more than 21,000 members throughout the world. The AUA is a premier urologic association, providing invaluable support to the urologic community as it pursues its mission of fostering the highest standards of urologic care through education, research and the formulation of health policy.

Contact: Christine Frey, AUA

443-909-0839, cfrey@AUAnet.org

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aua-releases-new-clinical-guideline-for-diagnosis-and-treatment-of-erectile-dysfunction-300644289.html

SOURCE American Urological Association

Related Links

http://www.AUAnet.org

