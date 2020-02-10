Auburn University achieves outreach milestone with renewal of Carnegie Community Engagement Classification

AUBURN, Ala., Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In further affirmation of its land-grant mission to better the community, Auburn University has again achieved an outreach milestone with the recent renewal of its Carnegie Foundation Community Engagement Classification through 2026.

The designation recognizes the scope, quality and impact of Auburn's outreach mission through its institutional engagement in the community. Auburn has held its engagement classification continuously since 2010 and received renewal of the designation following a year-long application process led by the Division of University Outreach's Office of Public Service.

Part of the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education system, the Community Engagement designation is the premier institutional recognition for a university's total outreach and extension body of work in the community. Auburn is recognized in the Carnegie system as a comprehensive, doctoral granting, research institution, having earned the elite "R1" research status this past year. As one of only 119 institutions receiving the Community Engagement classification this term, Auburn is among a select group of 359 leading universities that now hold this important designation.

"We're honored to hold this national recognition for our outreach and community engagement," said Jay Gogue, interim president of Auburn University. "Outreach is a defining aspect of our land-grant heritage, and this classification reflects Auburn's significant commitment to serving the public in Alabama and beyond."

Universities considered for Carnegie's Community Engagement designation must complete a rigorous application process assessing institutional support for engagement, curricular engagement and student activities, faculty scholarship, community partnerships, outreach and extension work. In order to be selected for the classification, institutions must demonstrate sustained community engagement aligned among mission, culture, leadership, policies, administration and resources.

"This prestigious distinction recognizes Auburn's critical outreach role in engaging the university's knowledge base and expertise directly with communities to solve pressing societal problems and improve the quality of life for the public we serve," notes Royrickers Cook, vice president for University Outreach. "Engagement also enriches scholarship, research and creative activity, enhances teaching and learning, and addresses important community issues—all elements closely aligned to Auburn's current strategic plan."

Auburn's application included information from campus and community sources representing each school and college, outreach units, Alabama Extension, Student Affairs and civic partners. The application also noted Auburn's expansion of its outreach division since the last classification, the growth in faculty engagement and service-learning across the curriculum, and the documented impact of the university's many engaged partnerships in the community.

"I am excited that Auburn has once again received recognition by the Carnegie Foundation's Community Engagement classification," Cook said. "This shows that we as the Auburn Family value public service, and it underscores how our engagement is making a real difference toward the public good in our state."

To learn more about Auburn's outreach engagement, go to aub.ie/outreachmakesadifference.

