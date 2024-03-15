Auburn University extends deadlines for fall incoming students amid national FAFSA delays

AUBURN, Ala., March 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid national delays surrounding the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) process, Auburn University is extending its deposit, enrollment and Scholarship Awarded Response deadlines by two weeks for undergraduate students recently accepted for the fall semester.

"We are dedicated to creating access and opportunities for students who wish to attend Auburn," President Christopher B. Roberts said. "Providing families with extra time to consider one of the most significant decisions their student will make is one way we can demonstrate our commitment to our students."

Auburn's new deposit deadline is May 15 — a two-week extension from the previous deadline of May 1. The enrollment deadline and Scholarship Awarded Response deadlines have also been moved to May 15.

The adjusted timeline comes as delays have been experienced nationwide amid changes in the FAFSA application process following a Congress-mandated overhaul. In January, the U.S. Department of Education announced a delay in sending FAFSA data to colleges and universities from late January to mid-March.

"We want our incoming students to know we care for them and understand how challenging this has been for those trying to make important financial decisions for their future," said Joffery Gaymon, Auburn's vice president for enrollment. "This extension gives students and families the extra time they deserve to make needed decisions in a situation that is out of their control."

Auburn anticipates providing families with financial aid information by mid-to-late April. Students who have not submitted a FAFSA are encouraged to visit the Auburn University's Financial Aid and Scholarships website. Auburn hosts a variety of events and engagement opportunities for admitted students to visit in the spring, and Auburn offers additional FAFSA updates online.

Historically, the deposit deadline for all accepted freshman students for fall has been May 1, with a $250 enrollment deposit confirming their decision to attend Auburn. The extension of that deadline this year to May 15 follows yet another record number of applications received by Auburn for the fall — more than 55,000, a 14% increase from fall 2023, when the university experienced a previous record of 48,000 first-year student applications.

Among the applications received for fall, the applicant pool included more than 12,500 Alabama residents, with representation from every county in the state and all states in the nation, showcasing the growing demand for an Auburn education. All totaled, 46% of applicants received admission, with 30% hailing from Alabama. Additionally, 25% of the admitted students were from an underrepresented background, further emphasizing the university's dedication to access.

