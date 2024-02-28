McCrary Institute at Auburn University announces new podcast - part of new strategy for research institute

News provided by

Auburn University

28 Feb, 2024, 09:54 ET

AUBURN, Ala., Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The McCrary Institute for Cyber and Critical Infrastructure Security at Auburn University announced the rollout of a new podcast, part of the institute's new strategic plan to make the research institute a destination for all things related to cybersecurity.

Recently, the institute released new videos with guests such as Chris Inglis, the first national cyber director; Melissa Hathaway, a former advisor to Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama; former CEO of Southern Company Tom Fanning; and cybersecurity reporters from CNN and Politico.

"The success we've already had with our podcast is humbling," said Frank Cilluffo, director of the McCrary Institute. "It is something where anybody can tune in and hopefully learn a thing or two on cyber." 

The release comes on the heels of the announcement of new senior fellows at the institute, who include experts in artificial intelligence, cybercrime, cloud computing, ransomware, infrastructure resiliency, national security and other expertise. They include former deputy directors of the NSA and FBI, as well as executives at the Walt Disney Company and Google. 

Cilluffo said the new media products, including the podcast, and the new senior fellows are part of a broader push by the institute and Auburn to make the country safer from cyberattacks. 

"Universities have an opportunity and, dare I say, a responsibility to make our country and Alabama more secure and resilient to cyber attacks," Cilluffo said. "Auburn is stepping up with its resources including its world-class faculty researchers, as well as its engineering and business prowess which positions us to play an important role."

In addition to university support, the institute has enlisted a consulting firm, Matrix LLC, to support the institute as it grows. Through this collaboration, Auburn and Matrix have created a new strategic plan, along with plans for communications, budgeting and personnel to further advance Auburn's impact throughout the cybersecurity sector.

To subscribe and view the podcast go here.

Auburn University is a nationally ranked land grant institution recognized for its commitment to world-class scholarship, interdisciplinary research with an elite, top-tier Carnegie R1 classification, life-changing outreach with Carnegie's Community Engagement designation and an undergraduate education experience second to none. Auburn is home to more than 30,000 students, and its faculty and research partners collaborate to develop and deliver meaningful scholarship, science and technology-based advancements that meet pressing regional, national and global needs. Auburn's commitment to active student engagement, professional success and public/private partnership drives a growing reputation for outreach and extension that delivers broad economic, health and societal impact.

SOURCE Auburn University

