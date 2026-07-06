Auburn University to introduce biomedical engineering graduate and certificate programs

AUBURN, Ala., July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Biomedical engineering graduate and certificate programs are coming to Auburn University.

Led by the Department of Chemical Engineering and the Biomedical Engineering Advisory Committee, the state‑approved programs will serve the entire College of Engineering and the broader Auburn University community. These offerings include a doctoral degree, thesis and non‑thesis master's degrees, and two graduate certificates, all drawing on the university's established expertise in advanced biomedical technologies and systems.

Auburn University's biomedical engineering programs will offer a doctoral degree, thesis and non-thesis master’s degrees and two graduate certificates, all drawing on the university’s established expertise in advanced biomedical technologies and systems.

"The biotechnology and biomanufacturing sectors within the state of Alabama are growing quickly, and they need engineers who are prepared to contribute on day one," said Mario Eden, dean of engineering. "These offerings position Auburn as a conduit for that workforce, producing graduates with the technical depth and hands‑on experience industry partners are asking for and enhancing the college's capacity to support the state's growing innovation economy."

Biomedical engineering blends principles of engineering, biology, physics and medicine to advance human health. It focuses on developing technologies and systems that improve how diseases and injuries are understood, diagnosed, monitored and treated. This highly interdisciplinary field includes:

Biomechanics, biomaterials and rehabilitation engineering

Biomanufacturing, tissue engineering and regenerative medicine

Drug delivery and pharmaceutical engineering

Medical imaging, medical devices, wearable technologies, biosensors and diagnostics

Computational modeling, data science and artificial intelligence

"At Auburn, we are training students to apply core engineering fundamentals to address complex challenges in healthcare," said Elizabeth Lipke, the Uthlaut Endowed Professor of Chemical Engineering, chair of the Biomedical Engineering Advisory Committee and lead developer of the college's biomedical engineering graduate programs. "Building on our strong engineering foundation, we are application and translation focused, establishing knowledge and technologies to improve human health. The curriculum reflects that philosophy — flexible enough to integrate work across all engineering disciplines and anchored by core courses in the skills industry leaders have identified as essential. It is designed to serve our faculty, our students and Alabama's expanding biotechnology and biomanufacturing work force."

Backed by more than 20 faculty members across the college with biomedical engineering experience, Auburn's biomedical engineering lineup will include:

PhD: A research-focused doctoral degree that combines advanced coursework and professional training with faculty-mentored independent research, culminating in a dissertation that demonstrates expertise in biomedical engineering and advances knowledge, technologies and solutions at the interface of engineering and medicine. Graduates are prepared for leadership, research, and innovation-driven roles in industry, government, academia and healthcare.





A research-focused doctoral degree that combines advanced coursework and professional training with faculty-mentored independent research, culminating in a dissertation that demonstrates expertise in biomedical engineering and advances knowledge, technologies and solutions at the interface of engineering and medicine. Graduates are prepared for leadership, research, and innovation-driven roles in industry, government, academia and healthcare. Thesis ‑ based master's degree: A research‑focused pathway that combines advanced coursework and professional preparation with faculty‑mentored research, culminating in a thesis that demonstrates technical expertise and the ability to apply engineering principles to address challenges in human health. Graduates are prepared for careers in industry, government, academia and healthcare, as well as for continued doctoral or professional study.





A research‑focused pathway that combines advanced coursework and professional preparation with faculty‑mentored research, culminating in a thesis that demonstrates technical expertise and the ability to apply engineering principles to address challenges in human health. Graduates are prepared for careers in industry, government, academia and healthcare, as well as for continued doctoral or professional study. Non ‑ thesis master's degree: A structured, coursework‑only pathway for students seeking advanced technical expertise and professional preparation at the interface of engineering and medicine without a research requirement. Graduates are prepared for technical careers in industry, government, healthcare, and related fields, as well as for continued professional study.





A structured, coursework‑only pathway for students seeking advanced technical expertise and professional preparation at the interface of engineering and medicine without a research requirement. Graduates are prepared for technical careers in industry, government, healthcare, and related fields, as well as for continued professional study. Graduate certificates: Flexible options that provide targeted, graduate-level coursework for working professionals and students seeking to expand their skills and build specialized expertise in specific areas of biomedical engineering.

"This effort gives us a clear framework for graduate study in a field where our faculty have already built real momentum," said Selen Cremaschi, chair of the Department of Chemical Engineering. "It brings that activity into a coordinated structure that supports rigorous graduate experiences and reflects our identity as a research driven college.

"Building on our established strengths in high-impact research in biomedical engineering, the PhD program expands the college's capacity to drive innovation in biomedical engineering. Online thesis and non-thesis pathways broaden access for working professionals, supporting continued career advancement alongside advanced training."

The biomedical engineering certificate program is expected to launch in Fall 2026 with a full program launch scheduled for Fall 2027. Email [email protected] to stay up-to-date and learn more about the programs.

Ranked No. 32 among public institutions this spring by U.S. News and World Report, Auburn Engineering graduate program offers a combined 25 master's and doctoral degree options. Visit here for more about Auburn Engineering's graduate program offerings.

SOURCE Auburn University-College of Engineering