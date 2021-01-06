Auburn University's application deadline for fall 2021 nears

While early action deadlines have now passed, the final date for submitting regular decision applications is Feb. 1. Since joining the Common App system—a powerful, online college application platform that serves more than 3 million applicants, teachers, counselors and advisors throughout the nation and world—Auburn has already received nearly 16,000 applications for fall 2021, including a 16% increase in students from Alabama. Auburn joined the Common App earlier in the fall semester.

"It is exciting to see how many students are demonstrating a strong interest in joining the Auburn Family," said Joffery Gaymon, Auburn's vice president for enrollment. "As we focus on efforts of greater access to underserved areas, we are working hard to build connections and further grow our applicant numbers."

To be considered for the Feb. 1 deadline, applicants must have a complete application file by that date. This year, Auburn's application process includes some modifications, with any valedictorian or salutatorian from an accredited Alabama school with 50 or more graduates qualifying for admission and being accepted into Auburn's Honors College.

Also, amid COVID-19, any fall 2021 student applicant unable to secure a standardized test will receive a "holistic" review that will include leadership activities, high school performance, Advanced Placement or International Baccalaureate scores, short essay questions and other pertinent factors. Meanwhile, students who were able to take a standardized test can still use their score in Auburn's 2021 fall admissions process as in years past.

For those interested in Auburn, the university offers a number of virtual opportunities at https://www.auburn.edu/admissions/virtual-opportunities/.

To apply, go here: http://www.auburn.edu/admissions/attention-applicants.php.

