AUCC Council Of Presidents Picks Todd Greene To Head Re-Envisioned AUCC Inc.

Greene joins AUCC after 10 years with the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta as vice president of Community and Economic Development. In his new position with the Consortium, he will be responsible for transforming and reorganizing AUCC, focusing on four key areas: health and wellness; environment and sustainability; technology innovation; and education.

"Todd's body of work and enthusiasm aligned with where we want to see the Atlanta University Center to ascend. Our 're-envisioned vision' for the Atlanta University Center Consortium is to shift it from an organization that focuses on coordinating individual programs and governance councils to an innovative, think-tank focused on thought-leadership, collaboration, and innovation for strategic initiatives that yield meaningful and effective outcomes for the Atlanta University Center," said Dr. Montgomery Rice, chair for the Council of Presidents. "Additionally, our vision for the AUCC is to provide a collaborative space to incubate innovative best practices relevant to the broader higher education community, with special focus and emphasis on underrepresented groups in higher education."

With nearly 20 years of executive leadership experience in higher education, and community, economic and workplace development, Greene has a strong track-record of leading strategic transformations, including his previous roles at the Federal Reserve, and his prior position at Georgia Tech where he led various centers and programs focused on applied economic development.

"I am anxious to leverage my experiences and networks to hasten transformative change for students, faculty, and staff, and also for Atlanta and national stakeholders," said Greene, who will assume his responsibilities June 13, 2018. "The presidents have articulated broad and ambitious goals for the campuses and for the collective role in the region and nationally."

Atlanta University Center Consortium Inc.

Founded in 1929, the AUC Consortium is the world's oldest and largest contiguous association of historically black colleges and universities in the world. Comprised of its four member institutions — Clark Atlanta University, Morehouse College, Morehouse School of Medicine and Spelman College — AUC Consortium represents an intellectual community with a storied tradition of rich culture, scholarship, service and community engagement.

