AUCC Announces Lead for Center for Excellence in Public & Government Service

ATLANTA, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Atlanta University Center Consortium's Center for Public Service received $2M in funding in May 2023 to begin a Center for Excellence in Public & Government Service and has moved forward with building programming, an upcoming summer cohort, and the most integral piece, the hiring of Program Manager, Dr. Anika A. Evans.

Dr. Anika A. Evans to lead inaugural program training students from the nation's 107 HBCUs for a wide range of public service careers and announces summer opportunities for HBCU students nationwide.

Evans has more than 10+ years of experience in education and excels at identifying and overhauling barriers within programs, systems, and processes. She has guided collaborative teams in the implementation of corrective plans and identifying project needs to drive process improvements.

"After a national search, I am excited to announce the appointment of Dr. Anika Evans as the Program Manager of the Atlanta University Center Consortium's Center of Excellence for Public Service. Her leadership ensures the AUCC will be the quintessential hub for training, preparing via paid internships, and placing students from HBCUs into careers in the federal government, said Dr. Said Sewell, Director, Office of Academics, Research and Student Success of the AUCC.

"It's an honor to be endowed with the responsibility of leading the program development for the Center for Excellence in Public & Government Service. Thank you to the Inc. leadership team for seeing the value of my experience and passion for equity in Public & Government Service access. It is time for this monumental initiative to take flight and change lives. Excellence is the standard and that is what will be delivered," Dr. Evans said.

After several years in higher education, Dr. Evans pivoted into the non-profit sector as Senior Director of Programs for a community development center. Dr. Evans joined the executive leadership team to set strategic goals and direct nonprofit programming, with a focus on securing and managing new partnerships. Dr. Evans has been credited for being an innovative visionary through the overhauling of outdated processes and implementing systems to increase efficiency and streamline operations.

According to Dr. Sewell, "Dr. Evans' experience with HBCUs, specifically academic and student success, and professional network in all levels of public service, will prove invaluable to the success of this new center."

In addition to leading the program, Dr. Evan's is also debuting the A.T.I. Summer Leadership Training program now open for a summer 2024 Cohort. According to Dr. Evans, the Center for Excellence in Public and Government Service will be the premier pipeline for HBCU student preparation in public and government service and this is a monumental opportunity for HBCU students around the country. Selected scholars will glean from local, state, and federal level representatives. Scholars will receive hands-on experience with building a federal resume, navigating internship and fellowship applications, as well as building a professional brand. Applications can be found here .

CONTACT: Teresa Southern

14783207753

tsouthern@aucenter.edu

SOURCE Atlanta University Center Consortium