Auckland Transport Selects Infor for Standards Compliance and Asset Optimisation to Deliver A Better Customer Experience

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor, a global leader in business cloud software specialised by industry, today announced that Auckland Transport (AT), New Zealand's largest regional people mover on land, by rail and over waters, has chosen to partner with Infor to standardise and manage its assets on Infor CloudSuite EAM. The multi-year software-as-a-service (SaaS) project will help optimise AT's multi-billion-dollar assets across the organisation to attain better decision-making and ultimately boost customer satisfaction.

A key driver for this project is the need for a comprehensive solution that enables AT to manage the complete lifecycle of assets, including asset information. At the heart of the implementation is $19 billion worth of assets managed by AT across the Auckland Region. The Infor CloudSuite EAM solution will provide AT with a modern asset information system to support collaboration and an evidence-based culture of decision-making across all asset classes and asset lifecycle phases to align with the ISO 55000 principles of the International Organization for Standardization being adopted by Auckland Transport.

Going forward, the ability to use building information modelling (BIM) supported tools and technologies and other spatial attributes is also important to AT to enrich the user experience. For the citizens of Auckland, the new solution will replace numerous current siloed systems and spreadsheets, providing improved service delivery by AT and better value for money and life from its assets.

"Auckland Transport is pleased to partner with Infor, which emerged the winner in a very comprehensive tender selection process," said Shane Ellison, chief executive officer, Auckland Transport. "We chose Infor for its deep industry expertise, innovative culture and strong track record in asset-intensive implementations, particularly in the transportation sector with reference names such as the MTAs of New York and San Francisco. The ultimate winner will be Auckland citizens, who will enjoy increased customer service levels when the solution is rolled out."

"Infor and Auckland Transport share the same goals," said Helen Masters, senior vice president and general manager, Infor Asia Pacific and Japan. "We put customer-centricity first, and take pride in delivering a better experience. We are committed to partnering with AT to help enable the organisation to better respond to the challenges of a rapidly-growing city — by combining modern asset management practice with digital technology to improve both network performance and the customer experience."

About Auckland Transport

Auckland Transport is responsible for all of Auckland Region's transport services (excluding state highways), from roads and footpaths, to cycling, parking and public transport. Auckland Transport's day-to-day activities keep Auckland's transport systems moving, including planning and funding of public transport, promoting alternative ways to get around and operating the local roading network.

About Infor

Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. With 17,300 employees and over 68,000 customers in more than 170 countries, Infor software is designed for progress. To learn more, please visit www.infor.com.

