Auction Company CEO and Antique Advertising Expert Rich Penn Joins Morphy Auctions In Newly-Created Role of Market Development Officer

Morphy's to launch series of auctions featuring Rich and Sharon Penn's stellar personal collection of antique advertising and country store antiques, Dec. 6-8, 2024 in Las Vegas

DENVER, Pa., May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dan Morphy, founder and president of Morphy Auctions, has announced that renowned Iowa auction company CEO and antique advertising specialist Rich Penn has joined Morphy's in the newly-created role of Market Development Officer. From his base in Waterloo, Iowa, Penn will be working in tandem with Morphy's marketing team to advise on the latest technological innovations benefiting the auction process. Additionally, he will liaise personally with consignors of antique advertising, toys, country store antiques, classic cars, petroliana, sports memorabilia, and other popular collectibles.

Rich Penn, who joins Morphy Auctions in the newly-created role of Market Development Officer, and his wife Sharon Penn. Photo by Kodi Steffen

"I believe every aspect of an auction house's operation should be customer-driven. Dan and I operate very similarly in that regard. His sales and ours cover a lot of the same ground and our business principles are very similar," Rich Penn said. "Both of our companies are known for their integrity and attentive customer service. We do things in a first-class manner or not at all. In my new role, I especially look forward to working with clients and making sure we achieve maximum results for them."

In 1999, Penn and his wife, Sharon, opened Rich Penn Auctions, a collector-focused business that gained a large and loyal following and earned national acclaim along the way. In recognition of Penn's superlative marketing skills, the National Auctioneers Association, Iowa Auctioneers Assn., and NEI Marketing & Advertising Club have honored Rich with a total of more than 50 awards.

Dan Morphy said: "I have known Rich and Sharon for almost 20 years. I have always admired, respected and, in many ways, learned from their savvy approach to marketing and advertising. Their dealings with customers, both at the buying and selling end, have always been conducted at the highest level. When it comes to meeting with potential consignors and crafting proposals, you won't find a better team than the Penns. Their gracious, businesslike approach, combined with their knowledge of art and antiques, creates a comfort level that clients really appreciate."

As part of the newly-forged agreement, Rich Penn Auctions will continue to conduct online-only timed auctions, but not traditional cataloged auctions. Their last such auction will be held live at Penn's Iowa venue on May 17-19. "Tentatively, we will shift our business gears this summer, following that final live gallery auction," Penn said.

The new union will be further cemented December 6-8 in Las Vegas when Morphy's launches a series of sales featuring Rich and Sharon Penn's acclaimed personal collection. Penn remarked: "Morphy's has been in our trust planning from the beginning. We knew no one else could handle the auction of our collection like Dan. But it's happening now, and best of all, we get to see it happen!"

