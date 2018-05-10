Auction Creates Highest Price in 3 Years Within Colorado Springs' Black Forest Market

The luxury real estate auction firm, which was hired by the property owner for the non-distressed auction sale, stated that the gross sales price of $2.46 million not only grabbed the top spot in the Black Forest area, but also registered as the 4th highest residential sale Colorado's El Paso County within the past year, and the 6th highest within the past two years. Platinum conducted the transaction in cooperation with LIV Sotheby's International Realty and Action Team Realty, the property's co-listing brokerages.

"I can't say enough about the team effort that produced this sale," stated Trayor Lesnock, Platinum's president and founder. "From the cooperation of the seller to the hard work and extensive efforts by members of both the LIV Sotheby's and Action Team Realty brokerages, it was a wonderful case study of how Platinum's luxury auction process and the luxury brokerage industry can work hand-in-hand to create an exceptional result."

The property sits on 45 acres in the Cathedral Pines community of Colorado Springs, and within just a 45-minute drive from the heart of downtown Denver. The upscale, residential development spans 810 acres in the Black Forest region, and includes 170 homesites featuring large estates situated on parcels of 2.5 acres or more.

While seven bidders registered for the no-reserve auction, Platinum reported that the sale was a result of a direct negotiation with one of those seven bidders, which occurred in lieu of a live auction sale. "Such direct negotiations are not an uncommon part of our process," stated David Ashcroft, Platinum's Director of Business Development. "In any given year, they account for 10-15% of gross sales."

With three living levels, more than 13,000 square feet of living space, and a total of 6 bedrooms, 7 full and 3 half baths, the home is ideal for a large family. Features include an executive study/office, gourmet kitchen, and a large sunroom that opens to an oversized terrace. The lower level of the estate offers a home theater, billiards, wine storage, fitness center, and a "swim spa" indoor pool with a rock grotto design. And for the kids, there is also a custom-built, two-story tube slide that provides access from the main to the lower level.

Additional information on the sale is available at PlatinumLuxuryAuctions.com, or by contacting a member of the Platinum team at 800.262.5132.

About Platinum Luxury Auctions

Platinum Luxury Auctions is responsible for developing the luxury auction® model for high-priced real estate auctions, and owns the rights to the term "luxury auction." The firm specializes in the non-distressed sale of multimillion-dollar properties within and beyond the United States. Platinum's team has closed more than $744 million in luxury real estate auction sales to date, while consulting on more than $2.25 billion in additional luxury properties worldwide.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/auction-creates-highest-price-in-3-years-within-colorado-springs-black-forest-market-300646254.html

SOURCE Platinum Luxury Auctions

Related Links

http://PlatinumLuxuryAuctions.com

