Auction Nation Auctioning Off Thousands of Holiday Gift Returns for Pennies on the Dollar

PHOENIX, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As consumers spend billions of dollars every year shopping both in stores and online for products, they also generate millions of returns. One Phoenix, AZ company decided to turn those store returns into a bargain hunters bliss! Auction Nation puts thousands of items up every week for online bidding in their auctions.

The Holiday season brings about an estimated 5 billion pounds of unwanted goods that end up in landfills annually. On January 2nd, dubbed "National Returns Day," an estimated 1.9 million packages were returned. Where do these returns end up? While some companies may do what they can to recoup the cost and resell the unwanted items, many will not take the time. Due to the high cost of processing returns, companies will write off their items, and then trash them. Auction Nation redirects these returns to keep them out of the landfill and back into the retail market to go up for auction items. This process of buying returns from big-box retailers such as Walmart, Amazon, Costco & Home Depot keeps millions of pounds out of landfills and into a wanted home. Auction Nation offers store returns and overstock products up for auction to consumers at just pennies on the dollar. Not only does this process allow those looking for bargains but it also helps to protect our planet by creating less of a carbon footprint by extending the lifetime of the items offered.

"Thrifty, Savvy and Bargain shoppers are getting deals that are typically 50-90% off retail prices buying through our daily online auctions where the starting bid is just $5! It's an amazing opportunity to save on everyday items such as general merchandise, furniture, tools, equipment, and more. Most of these items are either new or in good condition that you can get without paying the full retail price," says Gabriel Prado, owner of Auction Nation.

These returns may cause a fuss for store owners, but creates a bliss for bargain hunters and auction seekers.

Buyers can register for free, and easily navigate through the website AuctionNation.com to bid and make purchases.

