Auction of Chemical and Ceramic Processing Equipment from Fine Bone China Manufacturer in Kinston, NC

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Integra Asset Solutions, in partnership with Perry Videx, will be conducting a 2-day auction of all machinery and support equipment from a leading manufacturer of fine bone china in Kinston, North Carolina, on August 4 and 5, 2021.

The auction will feature tanks, mills, blungers, mixers & dispersers, screeners, filter presses, forming machines, kilns, dryers, ovens, and decorating machines. "This is a great opportunity for chemical processors, ceramic and pottery manufacturers, clay builders, refractories, and mineral miners to purchase high-quality machinery and equipment are a huge discount," says John Magnuson, President of Integra Asset Solutions.

Interested parties are welcome to make offers on the equipment prior to the auction, by contacting Bob Saunders at [email protected] or 630-258-7307. The first day of the auction will commence at 10:00 am ET on August 4 and will be a live webcast event with bidding taking place online. During this day all major processing equipment will be available for purchase. The second day of the auction will be a timed online event starting at 10:00 am ET on August 5 and will feature forklifts, material handling, pallet racking, lab equipment, dust collectors, packaging, motors, spare parts and more. View the complete lot catalog and register to bid on Bidspotter.

Equipment can be inspected on Monday and Tuesday (August 2 & 3) from 8:00 am - 4:00 pm ET. Complete details about this auction and other events from Integra Asset Solutions are available online.

Integra Asset Solutions (https://www.integraassetsolutions.com/) specializes in comprehensive liquidation services of commercial and industrial assets. If you are looking to sell your equipment, Integra offers several disposition options, including machinery auctions, facility turnkey opportunities, and privately negotiated sales. Buyers can find a wide variety of machinery and equipment from complete plant offerings to single machines. Integra works with small, family-owned businesses as well as multi-national corporations.

