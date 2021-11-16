Auction of Late-Model Haas CNC Machine Tools from GS Performance in San Diego, California

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Integra Asset Solutions is conducting a timed online auction featuring Haas CNC Vertical Machining Centers and CNC Turning Centers. These assets are surplus to the continuing operations of GS Performance, the world's largest manufacturer and distributor of Glock parts and accessories.

The auction will feature late model Haas VF-2SS CNC Vertical Machining Centers, Haas DM-1 CNC Drilling/Milling Centers, Haas ST-10 CNC Chuckers and a Haas SL-20T CNC Lathe – some as new as 2019. General plant and production support equipment will also be offered during the auction.

The sale is open for bidding and will close on December 1, 2021 at 10:00 AM PT. Interested parties can view the complete catalog and register to bid online. Public inspection of the equipment will take place at 4770 Ruffner St, San Diego, CA 92111, on Tuesday, November 30, 2021, from 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM PT, or earlier by appointment by contacting Tim Pfister at 847-404-2823 or [email protected].

Integra Asset Solutions specializes in comprehensive liquidation services of commercial and industrial assets. If you are looking to sell your equipment, Integra offers several disposition options, including machinery auctions, facility turnkey opportunities, and privately negotiated sales. Buyers can find a wide variety of machinery and equipment from complete plant offerings to single machines. Integra works with small, family-owned businesses as well as multi-national corporations.

