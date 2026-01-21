State-of-the-Art Commercial Bakery Equipment from Upper Crust Bakery to Be Sold in 2-Day Online Auction

PHOENIX, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hilco Global commercial industrial practice, Integra Asset Solutions, and M Davis Group LLC are pleased to announce an upcoming online auction of high-quality commercial bakery production and packaging equipment from Upper Crust Bakery, a state-of-the-art operation serving the food service, wholesale, retail, and private label markets.

Rondo Doge Automated Cinnamon Roll Line for Sale at Auction Autobake Serpentine Fully Automatic Baking Line For Sale at Auction

The online auction will take place Wednesday and Thursday, February 4 & 5, beginning at 9:00 AM MT each day, offering buyers a rare opportunity to acquire a comprehensive range of bakery assets from a fully equipped production facility.

Equipment highlights include:

Planetary Mixers

Sheeting Lines

Depositing and Decorating Systems

Autobake Automatic Baking Line

Ovens and Proofers

Spiral Coolers

Slicers and Packaging Equipment

Plant and Production Support Equipment

Raw Material Inventory

All equipment is located at 3655 W. Washington St., Phoenix, Arizona, and will be sold via an online auction format, enabling qualified bidders worldwide to participate. All participants must register in advance to bid, especially international bidders. Interested parties are invited to inspect the assets in person on Monday, February 2 and Tuesday, February 3 from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM local time. Anyone interested in significant groupings of assets or specific production lines are encouraged to contact Bob Saunders at 708-765-4026 to submit bulk pre-sale offers prior to the auction.

"This auction represents an exceptional opportunity for bakeries, food manufacturers, and industry professionals seeking to expand capacity, upgrade equipment, or acquire turnkey production assets at auction value," said John Magnuson, President & Managing Director of Integra Asset Solutions.

Registration & Bidding Information

Interested parties may view the full auction catalog and register to bid online.

About the Sponsors

Integra Asset Solutions specializes in comprehensive liquidation and valuation services of commercial and industrial assets. With decades of industry experience, Integra consistently maximizes recovery values for distressed, nonperforming, or surplus assets for small and multi-national corporations across most manufacturing and industrial sectors. Visit www.integra-as.com.

Hilco Global, a subsidiary of ORIX Corporation USA, is a diversified financial services company that delivers integrated professional services and capital solutions that help clients maximize value and drive performance across the retail, commercial and industrial, real estate, manufacturing, brand and intellectual property sectors, and more. Hilco Global provides a range of customized solutions to healthy, stressed, and distressed companies to resolve complex situations and enhance long-term enterprise value. Hilco Global works to deliver the best possible result by aligning interests with clients and providing strategic advice and, in many instances, the capital required to complete the deal. Hilco Global is based in Northbrook, Illinois and has more than 810 professionals operating on four continents. Visit www.hilcoglobal.com.

M Davis Group LLC are experts in the field of industrial auctions, offering a wide range of solutions for their clients to maximize returns while minimizing costs. When the world's largest CPG companies close a plant, they trust M Davis Group to deliver incomparable results selling the entire operation from floor-to-ceiling and receiving bay-to-shipping dock. Visit https://mdavisgroup.com.

Media contact:

Ania Caprio

SVP, Marketing & Corporate Strategy

[email protected]

708-765-4012

SOURCE Integra Asset Solutions