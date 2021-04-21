Auction Of Stage & Screen Memorabilia At Doyle On April 28

The public is invited to the exhibition on Friday, April 23 through Monday, April 26. Doyle is located at 175 East 87th Street in New York City.

The Celeste Holm Collection

A special section of the auction is devoted to the Collection of theater legend and Academy Award and Golden Globe-winning actress Celeste Holm (1917-2012). Featured are important items relating to Ms. Holm's roles in Golden Age Broadway musicals and Hollywood films. Highlights include Ms. Holm's Golden Globe Award for the 1947 film Gentleman's Agreement and her real Sarah Siddons Society Award inspired by the fictional award in All About Eve, a film in which Ms. Holm co-starred with Bette Davis. Other offerings include Ms. Holm's annotated script from the 1943 Rodgers and Hammerstein musical Oklahoma!, jewelry and accessories, stage costumes, scrapbooks and more.

The Actors Fund

The Actors Fund has partnered with Christine Baranski to present an exciting group of celebrity memorabilia to be offered as a special section of the auction. While Doyle will donate 10% of its profit from the auction to The Actors Fund, 100% of the hammer price of lots 64-147 goes entirely to The Actors Fund. Founded in 1882, The Actors Fund is a national 501(c)(3) charitable organization for performers and behind-the-scenes workers in the entertainment community. Among the highlights from this group are:

* A Wolverine jacket film-worn by Hugh Jackman

* Monkey music box prop from The Phantom of the Opera

* Broadway-worn boots, jeans and t-shirt from Bruce Springsteen

* A banjo signed by Steve Martin

* Clothing and Memorabilia from Dolly Parton, Carol Burnett, Christine Baranski, Cher, Glenn Close, Patti Lupone, Bette Midler, Bernadette Peters, Bryan Cranston, Audra McDonald, Bebe Neuwirth, Renée Fleming, RuPaul, Tina Fey, Alan Cumming, Andrea Martin, Christine Ebersole, Timothée Chalamet, Jeff Daniels, Susan Stroman, Laverne Cox, Gilda Radner, Victor Garber, Bill Irwin, Katherine Hepburn, Laurie Metcalf, Stephen Sondheim, Patrick Stewart, Meryl Streep, Cynthia Nixon, Chita Rivera, Cherry Jones, Julianna Margulies, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Donna Murphy, Kelly O'Hara, Megan Mullally, Annette Bening, Jane Krakowski, John Lithgow, Neil Diamond & More

The Costume Industry Coalition

In response to the entertainment industry shut down, the Costume Industry Coalition (CIC) launched to advocate for the survival of New York City's custom costume industry. 100% of the hammer price of lots 148-164 goes entirely to the CIC. Among the highlights from this group are:

* Lin-Manuel Miranda's autographed boots from Hamilton

* Hugh Jackman's Tuxedo costume from The Boy from Oz

* Tickets to The Lion King and Aladdin on Broadway

The Estate of Thomas P. Lacey

Property from the Estate of the famed actor Thomas P. Lacy offers a trove of original set and costume designs by Cecil Beaton, Eugene Berman and Jo Mielziner.

