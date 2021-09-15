Auction Sale of Complete JD Norman Automotive Component Facility in Horselberg, Germany Currently Underway

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Maynards, a world leader in industrial auctions since 1902, is pleased to announce the continuation of a series of secured party sales of the assets from another complete JD Norman plant in Germany. JD Norman, a major OEM and Tier one supplier of automotive powertrain and components, shut down in 2020 after more than 20 years of providing complete assembled components to major automotive companies including Mercedes Benz, Audi, Ford, VW, Fiat and Kia.

Complete Closure of a Major Tier One Automotive Component & Power Train Manufacturing Group SAMAG WBM 2 - 800.4 CNC 4-Spindle Deep Drilling Machine

Items to be sold include complete manufacturing lines used for automotive powertrain and engine components. This major sale is currently underway and will end September 29th with an Online auction sale. This sale is being managed by Maynards in conjunction with a global team of automotive asset specialists of Robert Levy Associates and Gordon Brothers.

Over 1,000 Late Model Assets From Premium Brand Names such as Samag, Heller, Heckert and others including:

150+ CNC Machines

Deep Drilling Machines

Leak Testing Machines

Washing, Grinding, Cracking, Deburring and Honing Machines

Robots

Cranes

Quality Assurance Equipment

Toolroom Equipment

Factory Vehicles

Storage Equipment

For full details, contact Andreas Matuszczak at [email protected] or visit us at www.maynards.com www.rlevyinc.com/current-sales/ or www.gordonbrothers.com

"This sale of top-quality automotive powertrain manufacturing technology represents a remarkable opportunity for our customers in the automotive industry in Europe and across the world," said Robert Levy, President of Robert Levy Associates. "Beyond that," he added, "this auction is important because many of the assets, which were formerly used for machining automotive engine parts, can be easily adapted to service a wide range of applications in a variety of industries."

Maynards expertise in consistently delivering the highest returns to customers in the equipment and machinery industry spans over a century. www.maynards.com

Robert Levy Associates specializes in crafting and executing successful bespoke monetization solutions maximizing returns for industrial assets globally, for over 40 years. www.rlevyinc.com

Gordon Brothers has helped lenders, operating companies, advisors and investors move forward through change since 1903. www.gordonbrothers.com

Contact:

[email protected]

248.569.9781

SOURCE Maynards Industries

Related Links

http://www.maynards.com

