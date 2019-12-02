AuctionTime & WMS Auctions to Host Open House in Upper Sandusky, Ohio, for Farmers & Equipment Dealers

LINCOLN, Neb., Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandhills Global, the tech company behind the online auction platform AuctionTime.com, will join WMS Auctions in hosting an open house on Wednesday, December 11th, for Ohio-area farmers and ag equipment dealers. The open house will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. (EST) at the headquarters of WMS Marketing Services, LLC, at 1400 East Wyandot Avenue in Upper Sandusky. Registration is not required to attend.

The open house will provide local farmers, ranchers, and equipment dealers with the opportunity to learn about strategic market opportunities—designed specifically for equipment industries—available from AuctionTime.com and Sandhills.

Sandhills and AuctionTime regularly host forums and seminars all over the country to provide customers and end users with easy, educational, and effective ways to learn about Sandhills industry-leading marketplaces, which include TractorHouse, Machinery Trader, and MarketBook.

If you are interested in attending this open house, contact AuctionTime or WMS Auctions, or stop by the event location on December 11th.

About AuctionTime.com

Powered by TractorHouse, Machinery Trader, CraneTrader, ForestryTrader, LiftsToday.com, Truck Paper, and MarketBook, AuctionTime.com is a product of Sandhills Global—an information processing company headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska. AuctionTime equipment listings appear both online and in print across Sandhills' trade publications and corresponding websites to reach buyers around the world in the trucking, agriculture, construction, and heavy equipment industries.

Contact AuctionTime

120 West Harvest Drive

Lincoln, NE 68521

feedback@auctiontime.com

800-334-7443

About WMS Auctions

WMS Auctions provides North Central Ohio residents with marketing and sales services that are customized for each client's needs, no matter the size or value of the real estate or personal property being sold. Services include real estate auctions, equipment auctions, traditional real estate listing services, and consignments. Farm real estate, equipment auctions, and commercial real estate are among WMS Auctions' specialties.

Contact WMS Auctions

1400 East Wyandot Avenue

Upper Sandusky, OH 43351

419-294-4366

