AuctionTime Sale Tops $20 Million, Includes $2.4 Million Equipment Package from Frey & Sons

In the final week of April, AuctionTime.com finished strong with over $20 million in gross auction proceeds (GAP). Tweet this

Sales for Frey & Sons alone reached $2,462,550 for a package that included numerous wheel loaders, excavators, dozers, and other equipment from Caterpillar and Komatsu, among other brands. The package also included motor graders, crushers, and a pair of Kenworth T800 heavy-duty dump trucks that each brought in over $16,000 more than expected. Below are some additional highlights from the event for AuctionTime and Frey & Sons.

April 28, 2021, AuctionTime.com Highlights

Gross Auction Proceeds: $20+ Million (USD)

Total Unique Bidders Placing Bids: 7,000+

Total Assets Sold: 3,100+

Watch List Adds: 61,900

Online Page Views: 2.8 Million

Registered Viewing Bidders: 35,000

Frey & Sons Package Highlights

2011 Caterpillar 980H

Sold Price: $87,210 (USD)

View Auction Result

2005 Komatsu PC750 LC-7

Sold Price: $77,775 (USD)

View Auction Result

1991 Caterpillar D8N

Sold Price: $61,608 (USD)

View Auction Result

2005 Caterpillar 966G II

Sold Price: $56,865 (USD)

View Auction Result

2002 Caterpillar 988G

Sold Price: $51,255 (USD)

View Auction Result

Sell with AuctionTime.com

The AuctionTime platform and network of auctioneers simplify the asset liquidation process for contractors, farmers, and fleet owners. Anyone with equipment, trucks, or trailers can sell them on AuctionTime.com. Call 800-334-7443 to find a local auctioneer or see a list of auctioneers in your area on AuctionTime.com.

About AuctionTime.com

Powered by Machinery Trader, CraneTrader, ForestryTrader, LiftsToday.com, PavingEquipment.com, Truck Paper, TractorHouse, and MarketBook, AuctionTime.com is a product of Sandhills Global—an information processing company headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska. AuctionTime equipment listings appear both online and in print across Sandhills' trade publications and corresponding websites to reach buyers around the world in the trucking, agriculture, construction, and heavy equipment industries.

Contact Us

120 West Harvest Drive

Lincoln, NE 68521

[email protected]

800-334-7443

402-479-2119

SOURCE AuctionTime.com

Related Links

https://www.auctiontime.com

