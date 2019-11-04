AuctionTime to Join Bruchhaus & Bruchhaus Auctions in 22nd Annual Christmastime Sale & Open House

LINCOLN, Neb., Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandhills Global, the tech company behind the online auction platform AuctionTime.com, will attend Bruchhaus & Bruchhaus Auctions' 22nd annual Hometown Christmas In The Boot, a two-day event combining both a sale and an open house. Sandhills is a sponsor of the event, which Bruchhaus & Bruchhaus is hosting on December 6th and 7th in its hometown of Elton, Louisiana.

The event opens on Friday, December 6th, with an open house. AuctionTime area representatives will be on hand to speak with attendees about the online auction platform and how it can be leveraged for successful sales. The Christmas Sale will take place on both days of the event, with a live auction taking place on Saturday, December 7th.

In addition to the conversation and sale, festivities will kick into high gear on Saturday with a rice dish cook-off, live music from Leroy Thomas (known as "the Jewel of the Bayou"), a fire pit, fun jumps, and a visit from Santa in his sleigh. Registration is not required to attend.

About AuctionTime.com

Powered by TractorHouse, Machinery Trader, CraneTrader, ForestryTrader, LiftsToday.com, Truck Paper, and MarketBook, AuctionTime.com is a product of Sandhills Global—an information processing company headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska. AuctionTime equipment listings appear both online and in print across Sandhills' trade publications and corresponding websites to reach buyers around the world in the trucking, agriculture, construction, and heavy equipment industries.

About Bruchhaus & Bruchhaus Auctions

Bruchhaus & Bruchhaus Auctions is a full-service auction company specializing in commercial and industrial auctions. The company's auctions focus on farm equipment, heavy machinery, vehicles, trucks, and trailers. Bruchhaus & Bruchhaus offers a wide range of services that include the ability to inventory, transport, maintain, and market customers' merchandise. Bruchhaus & Bruchhaus takes assets on consignment and provides liquidation services at its large modern auction facility in Elton, Louisiana.

