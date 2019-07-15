AuctionTime.com & Auction Flex to Host Auctioneer Forum July 23rd and 24th in Harrisonburg, Virginia

LINCOLN, Neb., July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandhills Global, the tech company behind Auction Flex, AuctionTime.com, HiBid.com, and Equipmentfacts, will host a two-day auctioneer forum on July 23rd and 24th in Harrisonburg, Virginia. The forum will highlight challenges and opportunities facing auctioneers through presentations and training seminars that showcase how auctioneers can take advantage of user-friendly technology to increase efficiency and profitability.

The forum will kick off with an overview of Sandhills' auction-enhancing technology and services, which focus on leveraging online bidding and simulcast capabilities for optimal auction results. The morning session will include discussions of AuctionTime.com—the weekly online-only auction platform designed specifically for construction and agriculture equipment, trucks, and trailers—plus a discussion of Pre-AuctionTime, a sales process designed to provide premium exposure across Sandhills' retail, wholesale, and auction platforms.

Presentations will also include information about Equipmentfacts and HiBid.com, which work alongside AuctionTime.com to provide auction participants convenient ways to reference live auction items and place bids from anywhere in the world. The afternoon sessions will center on leveraging technology to perform real-time asset valuations and the most profitable avenues for e-commerce, financing, and payment processing.

On July 24th, the auctioneer forum features a detailed training seminar covering auction management solutions, including Auction Flex (software includes features that automate cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, and more), Auction Flex 360 (the web-based portal for full-service auction management), and integrations with AuctionTime and CurrencyPay that further streamline sales.

Sandhills Global has held annual and semi-annual forums attracting attendees from across the country and around the world for nearly two decades. And in addition to the two-day auctioneer forum, Sandhills is gearing up for its Global Forum in Lincoln, Nebraska, which will run August 6th and 7th and host hundreds of professionals in the agriculture, aviation, construction, and transportation industries.

Interested in attending the upcoming auctioneer forum? Contact sales@auctionflex.com or call (352) 414-1947 or your AuctionTime.com sales representative to register.

About AuctionTime.com

Powered by Machinery Trader, CraneTrader, Truck Paper, TractorHouse, and MarketBook, AuctionTime.com is a product of Sandhills Global—an information processing company headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska. AuctionTime equipment listings appear both online and in print across Sandhills' trade publications and corresponding websites to reach buyers around the world in the trucking, agriculture, construction, and heavy equipment industries.

About Auction Flex & HiBid

Auction Flex is the market-leader in auction software for live auctions, with capabilities that include cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, inventory management, multi-parcel, and more. Auction Flex also provides a seamless solution that enables auction houses to upload auction catalogs online and accept internet absentee bids, conduct internet-only auctions, or offer webcast live internet bidding through its integrated web service and internet bidding solution—HiBid (both a private-label solution and a portal). Auction Flex and HiBid were built from the ground up to function together seamlessly.

