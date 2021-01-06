AuctionTime.com Breaks Records in December with More Than $163 Million in Sales

AuctionTime.com sold more than $163 million GAP in equipment, trucks, and trailers during the month of December 2020. Tweet this

Sandhills Global is the tech company behind AuctionTime.com, Auction Flex, HiBid.com, and numerous industry trade sites, including MachineryTrader.com, TractorHouse.com, and TruckPaper.com. AuctionTime.com's largest sale of the 2020 was the final auction in December, with sales proceeds topping $60 million. The upcoming multi-day February auction is likely to draw similar interest from bidders in this critical buying period.

The AuctionTime platform and network of auctioneers simplify the asset liquidation process for contractors, farmers, and fleet owners. Anyone with equipment, trucks, or trailers can sell them on AuctionTime.com. Call 800-334-7443 to find a local auctioneer or see a list of auctioneers in your area on AuctionTime.com.

December 2020 AuctionTime.com Highlights

Gross auction proceeds: $163 million (USD)

Total participating bidders: 27,000+

Total assets sold: 13,000+

2017 Caterpillar D3K2 LGP Mulcher Dozer

Sold Price: $171,900 (USD)

Seller: Buckeye Online Equipment Auctions

View Auction Result

2015 Caterpillar 336F L Crawler Excavator

Sold Price: $141,316 (USD)

Seller: Cutting Edge Equipment

View Auction Result

2016 Deere 644K Wheel Loader

Sold Price: $134,500 (USD)

Seller: Michael Wegener Implement

View Auction Result

2016 John Deere S680 Combine

Sold Price; $235,100 (USD)

Seller: Ausra Equipment & Supply Company

View Auction Result

2019 JCB Fastrac 8330 Tractor

Sold Price: $230,000 (USD)

Seller: J.B. Tractors, LLC

View Auction Result

2015 Versatile 550DT Tractor

Sold Price: $201,000 (USD)

Seller: Probid Auction

View Auction Result

2012 Peterbilt 379EXHD Sleeper Truck

Sold Price: $156,100 (USD)

Seller: Highmark Auctions

View Auction Result

2006 International Paystar 5900 Hydrovac Truck

Sold Price: $100,250 (USD)

Seller: Fabick Cat Trucks

View Auction Result

2015 Mack Granite GU713 Dump Truck

Sold Price: $100,734 (USD)

Seller: Fannon Land & Auction Co.

View Auction Result

About AuctionTime.com

Powered by Machinery Trader, CraneTrader, ForestryTrader, LiftsToday.com, PavingEquipment.com, Truck Paper, TractorHouse, and MarketBook, AuctionTime.com is a product of Sandhills Global—an information processing company headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska. AuctionTime equipment listings appear both online and in print across Sandhills' trade publications and corresponding websites to reach buyers around the world in the trucking, agriculture, construction, and heavy equipment industries.

Contact Us

120 West Harvest Drive

Lincoln, NE 68521

[email protected]

800-334-7443

402-479-2119

SOURCE AuctionTime.com

Related Links

https://www.auctiontime.com

