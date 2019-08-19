AuctionTime.com Provides Online Bidding for Black Star ACA $173,500 Auction Package Featuring Trucks & Construction Equipment

LINCOLN, Neb., Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Star ACA, LLC sold $173,500 (gross auction proceeds) from a seven-item equipment package in this week's online-only auction on AuctionTime.com. The package included a heavy-duty truck, two excavators, two scrapers, a skid steer, and a crawler loader, which attracted a diverse group of 57 total bidders from 27 states and three countries. One of the excavators was sold to a bidder in the nation of Jordan, highlighting AuctionTime's global exposure for Black Star ACA.

Black Star Asset Conversion & Appraisal is a family-run business that boasts extensive experience in asset conversion, construction equipment, operations, and truck sales. The company works hand-in-hand with clients to obtain a firm understanding of their specific needs and reasons for buying or selling. With a thorough understanding of their clients' goals, Black Star uses its industry knowledge and connections to champion those clients, maximizing their returns and optimizing investments.

The results of this week's two-day, online-only AuctionTime.com auction were a plus for Black Star's clients, including Dino Villasenor of Norvilla, LLC, Broadview, Illinois, who sold two machines for the first time with Black Star. "I was very happy with the results of both," said Villasenor. "The last two minutes of both auctions didn't stop at the cut-off point, and the extended bidding and time really contributed to our value." Most importantly, Villasenor will be moving more equipment with Black Star in the future.

Black Star, for its part, appreciates that the AuctionTime platform helps them to reach serious buyers. "What we've experienced with the buyers on AuctionTime.com is that they are legitimate and qualified," said Mike LeMaster, director of strategy and business development. "They aren't tire kickers or people that are just trying to educate themselves—the AuctionTime buyers we've worked with are serious, qualified, and looking for equipment they can put to work right away."

August 14th-15th Black Star ACA Auction Highlights

Gross Auction Proceeds: $173,500

Total Bidders: 57

2009 Caterpillar 328D LCR Crawler Excavator

Sold Price: $74,550 (USD)

2004 Hitachi ZX330 LC Crawler Excavator

Sold Price: $42,525 (USD)

2007 Mustang MTL25 Skid Steer

Sold Price: $16,013

1992 Caterpillar 963 LGP Crawler Loader

Sold Price: $16,275 (USD)

