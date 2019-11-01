AuctionTime.com Reports Record-Breaking October, With Over $61 Million in Equipment, Trucks, and Trailers Sold
Nov 01, 2019, 11:25 ET
LINCOLN, Neb., Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AuctionTime.com sold more than $61 million (gross auction proceeds) in construction equipment, agricultural equipment, trucks, and trailers during the month of October, shattering previous years' records for October sales. In the final auction of the month alone, AuctionTime.com sold over $11 million (GAP) in assets, with more than 5,000 unique bidders from 21 countries and all 50 states bidding on over 1,500 lots.
Sandhills Global is the tech company behind AuctionTime.com, Auction Flex, HiBid.com, and numerous industry trade sites, including MachineryTrader.com, TractorHouse.com, and TruckPaper.com. AuctionTime.com has experienced record growth in 2019, thanks in large part to a continual increase in buyer activity across all Sandhills websites. Traffic across Sandhills sites has exceeded 10 million average monthly visitors this year (compared to over 8 million last year) and more than 1 billion page views so far in 2019.
The AuctionTime platform and AuctionTime's network of auctioneers simplify the asset liquidation process for contractors, farmers, and fleet owners. Anyone with equipment, trucks, or trailers can sell them on AuctionTime.com. Call (800) 334-7443 to find a local auctioneer or see a list of auctioneers in your area on AuctionTime.com.
October 30th AuctionTime.com Highlights
Gross auction proceeds: $11+ million (USD)
Total participating bidders: 5,000+
Total assets sold: 1,500+
2010 Caterpillar 140M
Sold Price: $95,275 (USD)
Seller: United Auction Group
View Auction Results
Hydro-Ax 721E
Sold Price: $73,200 (USD)
Seller: Clark Auction Company
View Auction Results
2016 Wacker Neuson ET90
Sold Price: $62,750 (USD)
Seller: Mid-State Equipment
View Auction Results
2016 John Deere S690
Sold Price: $271,300 (USD)
Seller: Farm Equipment Online
View Auction Results
2013 Case IH Steiger 350 Rowtrac
Sold Price: $146,000 (USD)
Seller: Polen Implement
View Auction Results
2013 New Holland CR6090
Sold Price: $95,300 (USD)
Seller: Roehr's Machinery, Inc.
View Auction Results
2009 Kenworth T800
Sold Price: $50,400 (USD)
Seller: B & D Equipment
View Auction Results
2012 Peterbilt 388
Sold Price: $47,900 (USD)
Seller: Sartin Equipment
View Auction Results
2006 Peterbilt 357
Sold Price: $46,100 (USD)
Seller: Triple R Sales LLC
View Auction Results
About AuctionTime.com
Powered by MachineryTrader, CraneTrader, ForestryTrader, LiftsToday.com, Truck Paper, TractorHouse, and MarketBook, AuctionTime.com is a product of Sandhills Global—an information processing company headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska. AuctionTime equipment listings appear both online and in print across Sandhills' trade publications and corresponding websites to reach buyers around the world in the trucking, agriculture, construction, and heavy equipment industries.
Contact Us
120 West Harvest Drive
Lincoln, NE 68521
feedback@auctiontime.com
(800) 334-7443
(402) 479-2119
SOURCE AuctionTime.com
Share this article