AuctionTime.com Reports Record-Breaking October, With Over $61 Million in Equipment, Trucks, and Trailers Sold

LINCOLN, Neb., Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AuctionTime.com sold more than $61 million (gross auction proceeds) in construction equipment, agricultural equipment, trucks, and trailers during the month of October, shattering previous years' records for October sales. In the final auction of the month alone, AuctionTime.com sold over $11 million (GAP) in assets, with more than 5,000 unique bidders from 21 countries and all 50 states bidding on over 1,500 lots.

Sandhills Global is the tech company behind AuctionTime.com, Auction Flex, HiBid.com, and numerous industry trade sites, including MachineryTrader.com, TractorHouse.com, and TruckPaper.com. AuctionTime.com has experienced record growth in 2019, thanks in large part to a continual increase in buyer activity across all Sandhills websites. Traffic across Sandhills sites has exceeded 10 million average monthly visitors this year (compared to over 8 million last year) and more than 1 billion page views so far in 2019.

The AuctionTime platform and AuctionTime's network of auctioneers simplify the asset liquidation process for contractors, farmers, and fleet owners. Anyone with equipment, trucks, or trailers can sell them on AuctionTime.com. Call (800) 334-7443 to find a local auctioneer or see a list of auctioneers in your area on AuctionTime.com.

October 30th AuctionTime.com Highlights

Gross auction proceeds: $11+ million (USD)

Total participating bidders: 5,000+

Total assets sold: 1,500+

2010 Caterpillar 140M

Sold Price: $95,275 (USD)

Seller: United Auction Group

Hydro-Ax 721E

Sold Price: $73,200 (USD)

Seller: Clark Auction Company

2016 Wacker Neuson ET90

Sold Price: $62,750 (USD)

Seller: Mid-State Equipment

2016 John Deere S690

Sold Price: $271,300 (USD)

Seller: Farm Equipment Online

2013 Case IH Steiger 350 Rowtrac

Sold Price: $146,000 (USD)

Seller: Polen Implement

2013 New Holland CR6090

Sold Price: $95,300 (USD)

Seller: Roehr's Machinery, Inc.

2009 Kenworth T800

Sold Price: $50,400 (USD)

Seller: B & D Equipment

2012 Peterbilt 388

Sold Price: $47,900 (USD)

Seller: Sartin Equipment

2006 Peterbilt 357

Sold Price: $46,100 (USD)

Seller: Triple R Sales LLC

About AuctionTime.com

Powered by MachineryTrader, CraneTrader, ForestryTrader, LiftsToday.com, Truck Paper, TractorHouse, and MarketBook, AuctionTime.com is a product of Sandhills Global—an information processing company headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska. AuctionTime equipment listings appear both online and in print across Sandhills' trade publications and corresponding websites to reach buyers around the world in the trucking, agriculture, construction, and heavy equipment industries.

