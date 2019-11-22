AuctionTime.com Sales of Equipment, Trucks & Trailers Exceed $12 Million in November 20th Auction

LINCOLN, Neb., Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AuctionTime.com sold over $12 million (gross auction proceeds) in construction equipment, agricultural equipment, commercial trucks, and trailers in last week's online-only auction. More than 4,800 unique bidders from 49 states and 27 countries worldwide participated in the November 20th auction, bidding on over 1,350 assets. Sandhills Global is the tech company behind AuctionTime.com, Auction Flex, HiBid.com, and numerous industry trade sites, including MachineryTrader.com, TractorHouse.com, and TruckPaper.com.

The AuctionTime platform and AuctionTime's network of auctioneers simplify the asset liquidation process for contractors, farmers, and fleet owners. Anyone with equipment, trucks, or trailers can sell them on AuctionTime.com. Call 800-334-7443 to find a local auctioneer or see a list of auctioneers in your area on AuctionTime.com.

November 20th AuctionTime.com Highlights

Gross auction proceeds: $12+ million (USD)

Total participating bidders: 4,800+

Total assets sold: 1,350+

2014 Vactor HXX

Sold Price: $140,100 (USD)

Seller: Midwest Equipment Auctions

2015 DEERE 350G LC

Sold Price: $75,500 (USD)

Seller: Four-D Equipment

2017 Bobcat T870

Sold Price: $63,200 (USD)

Seller: White Star Machinery

2017 John Deere S690

Sold Price: $184,100 (USD)

Seller: Northern Plains Equipment - Minot

2013 John Deere 4830

Sold Price: $115,700 (USD)

Seller: Wagner Equipment

2011 Case IH Steiger 550 HD

Sold Price: $130,900 (USD)

Seller: Peterson & Associates Auctions

2012 Freightliner 114SD

Sold Price: $80,443 (USD)

Seller: Rivers West Auction Co

2012 Peterbilt 389

Sold Price: $50,700 (USD)

Seller: CMC Equipment Sales

2008 XL Specialized XL110HDG

Sold Price: $50,300 (USD)

Seller: JR Enterprises

About AuctionTime.com

Powered by Machinery Trader, CraneTrader, ForestryTrader, LiftsToday.com, Truck Paper, TractorHouse, and MarketBook, AuctionTime.com is a product of Sandhills Global—an information processing company headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska. AuctionTime equipment listings appear both online and in print across Sandhills' trade publications and corresponding websites to reach buyers around the world in the trucking, agriculture, construction, and heavy equipment industries.

