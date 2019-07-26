AuctionTime.com Sells Over $12.8 Million in Equipment, Trucks & Trailers this Week
Jul 26, 2019, 11:02 ET
LINCOLN, Neb., July 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AuctionTime.com sold over $12.8 million (gross auction proceeds) in construction equipment, agriculture equipment, commercial trucks, and trailers in this week's online-only auction. More than 4,800 unique bidders from 49 states and 26 countries worldwide participated in the July 24th auction, bidding on over 1,500 assets.
Contractors, farmers, fleet owners, dealerships, auctioneers, and anyone with equipment, trucks, or trailers can sell on AuctionTime.com. Find a local auctioneer online at AuctionTime.com or by calling (800) 334-7443.
July 24th AuctionTime.com Highlights
Gross auction proceeds: $12.8+ million (USD)
Total participating bidders: 4,800+
Total assets sold: 1,500+
2013 Caterpillar D6T LGP VP
Sold Price: $203,940 (USD)
Seller: Black Star ACA LLC
2017 Volvo ECR145EL
Sold Price: $115,750 (USD)
Seller: Silver Leaf Equipment
2012 Deere 225D LC
Sold Price: $76,400 (USD)
Seller: Pacific Coast Iron LLC
2013 CASE IH Steiger 550 Quadtrac
Sold Price: $180,700 (USD)
Seller: Peterson & Associates Auctions
2013 TerraGator TG7300
Sold Price: $153,102 (USD)
Seller: United Country Real Estate Consultants
2014 John Deere 7250R
Sold Price: $135,100 (USD)
Seller: C & B Operations, LLC - Pleantywood, MT
2006 Peterbilt 379
Sold Price: $40,600 (USD)
Seller: Triple R Sales LLC
2016 Kenworth T680
Sold Price: $49,300 (USD)
Seller: North Central International, Inc. Mankato
2012 Cozad
Sold Price: $65,508 (USD)
Seller: Pate Auction Inc.
About AuctionTime.com
Powered by MachineryTrader, CraneTrader, ForestryTrader, LiftsToday.com, Truck Paper, TractorHouse, and MarketBook, AuctionTime.com is a product of Sandhills Global—an information processing company headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska. AuctionTime equipment listings appear both online and in print across Sandhills' trade publications and corresponding websites to reach buyers around the world in the trucking, agriculture, construction, and heavy equipment industries.
