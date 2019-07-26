AuctionTime.com Sells Over $12.8 Million in Equipment, Trucks & Trailers this Week

LINCOLN, Neb., July 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AuctionTime.com sold over $12.8 million (gross auction proceeds) in construction equipment, agriculture equipment, commercial trucks, and trailers in this week's online-only auction. More than 4,800 unique bidders from 49 states and 26 countries worldwide participated in the July 24th auction, bidding on over 1,500 assets.

Contractors, farmers, fleet owners, dealerships, auctioneers, and anyone with equipment, trucks, or trailers can sell on AuctionTime.com. Find a local auctioneer online at AuctionTime.com or by calling (800) 334-7443.

July 24th AuctionTime.com Highlights

Gross auction proceeds: $12.8+ million (USD)

Total participating bidders: 4,800+

Total assets sold: 1,500+

2013 Caterpillar D6T LGP VP

Sold Price: $203,940 (USD)

Seller: Black Star ACA LLC

2017 Volvo ECR145EL

Sold Price: $115,750 (USD)

Seller: Silver Leaf Equipment

2012 Deere 225D LC

Sold Price: $76,400 (USD)

Seller: Pacific Coast Iron LLC

2013 CASE IH Steiger 550 Quadtrac

Sold Price: $180,700 (USD)

Seller: Peterson & Associates Auctions

2013 TerraGator TG7300

Sold Price: $153,102 (USD)

Seller: United Country Real Estate Consultants

2014 John Deere 7250R

Sold Price: $135,100 (USD)

Seller: C & B Operations, LLC - Pleantywood, MT

2006 Peterbilt 379

Sold Price: $40,600 (USD)

Seller: Triple R Sales LLC

2016 Kenworth T680

Sold Price: $49,300 (USD)

Seller: North Central International, Inc. Mankato

2012 Cozad

Sold Price: $65,508 (USD)

Seller: Pate Auction Inc.

