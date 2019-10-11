AuctionTime.com Sells Over $12 Million in Equipment, Trucks & Trailers in October 9th Auction
Oct 11, 2019, 15:58 ET
LINCOLN, Neb., Oct. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AuctionTime.com sold over $12 million (gross auction proceeds) in construction equipment, agriculture equipment, commercial trucks, and trailers in this week's online-only auction. More than 5,200 unique bidders from 49 states and 26 countries worldwide participated in the October 9th auction, bidding on over 1,600 assets. Sandhills Global is the tech company behind AuctionTime.com, Auction Flex, HiBid.com, and numerous industry trade sites, including MachineryTrader.com, TractorHouse.com, and TruckPaper.com.
The AuctionTime platform and AuctionTime's network of auctioneers simplify the asset liquidation process for contractors, farmers, and fleet owners. Anyone with equipment, trucks, or trailers can sell them on AuctionTime.com. Call (800) 334-7443 to find a local auctioneer or see a list of auctioneers in your area on AuctionTime.com.
October 9th AuctionTime.com Highlights
Gross auction proceeds: $12+ million (USD)
Total participating bidders: 5,200+
Total assets sold: 1,600+
2013 Vermeer Navigator D60x90
Sold Price: $162,855 (USD)
Seller: Brad Fry Enterprises

Caterpillar D8R
Sold Price: $70,200 (USD)
Seller: Midwest Equipment Auctions

1991 Caterpillar 14G
Sold Price: $54,200 (USD)
Seller: Axelrod Equipment Sales

2018 John Deere 9570RX
Sold Price: $361,250 (USD)
Seller: Hansons Auto & Implement

2017 John Deere S690
Sold Price: $228,200 (USD)
Seller: Vetter Equipment - Storm Lake

2014 Case IH Magnum 380 CVT
Sold Price: $82,100 (USD)
Seller: Peterson & Associates Auctions

2007 Peterbilt 379EXHD
Sold Price: $60,100 (USD)
Seller: CMC Equipment Sales

2007 Kenworth T300
Sold Price: $55,200 (USD)
Seller: Trucks Time, LLC

2012 Kenworth T800
Sold Price: $46,000 (USD)
Seller: Auctionblock

About AuctionTime.com
Powered by MachineryTrader, CraneTrader, ForestryTrader, LiftsToday.com, Truck Paper, TractorHouse, and MarketBook, AuctionTime.com is a product of Sandhills Global—an information processing company headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska. AuctionTime equipment listings appear both online and in print across Sandhills' trade publications and corresponding websites to reach buyers around the world in the trucking, agriculture, construction, and heavy equipment industries.
