AuctionTime.com Sells Over $12 Million in Equipment, Trucks & Trailers in October 9th Auction

AuctionTime.com

Oct 11, 2019, 15:58 ET

LINCOLN, Neb., Oct. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AuctionTime.com sold over $12 million (gross auction proceeds) in construction equipment, agriculture equipment, commercial trucks, and trailers in this week's online-only auction. More than 5,200 unique bidders from 49 states and 26 countries worldwide participated in the October 9th auction, bidding on over 1,600 assets. Sandhills Global is the tech company behind AuctionTime.com, Auction Flex, HiBid.com, and numerous industry trade sites, including MachineryTrader.com, TractorHouse.com, and TruckPaper.com.

The AuctionTime platform and AuctionTime's network of auctioneers simplify the asset liquidation process for contractors, farmers, and fleet owners. Anyone with equipment, trucks, or trailers can sell them on AuctionTime.com. Call (800) 334-7443 to find a local auctioneer or see a list of auctioneers in your area on AuctionTime.com.

October 9th AuctionTime.com Highlights
Gross auction proceeds: $12+ million (USD)
Total participating bidders: 5,200+
Total assets sold: 1,600+

2013 Vermeer Navigator D60x90
Sold Price: $162,855 (USD)
Seller: Brad Fry Enterprises 
View Auction Result

Caterpillar D8R
Sold Price: $70,200 (USD)
Seller: Midwest Equipment Auctions 
View Auction Result

1991 Caterpillar 14G
Sold Price: $54,200 (USD)
Seller: Axelrod Equipment Sales
View Auction Result

2018 John Deere 9570RX
Sold Price: $361,250 (USD) 
Seller: Hansons Auto & Implement 
View Auction Result

2017 John Deere S690
Sold Price: $228,200 (USD) 
Seller: Vetter Equipment - Storm Lake 
View Auction Result

2014 Case IH Magnum 380 CVT
Sold Price: $82,100 (USD)
Seller: Peterson & Associates Auctions 
View Auction Result

2007 Peterbilt 379EXHD
Sold Price: $60,100 (USD)
Seller: CMC Equipment Sales 
View Auction Result

2007 Kenworth T300
Sold Price: $55,200 (USD)
Seller: Trucks Time, LLC 
View Auction Result

2012 Kenworth T800
Sold Price: $46,000 (USD)
Seller: Auctionblock 
View Auction Result

About AuctionTime.com 
Powered by MachineryTrader, CraneTraderForestryTraderLiftsToday.com, Truck Paper, TractorHouse, and MarketBook, AuctionTime.com is a product of Sandhills Global—an information processing company headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska. AuctionTime equipment listings appear both online and in print across Sandhills' trade publications and corresponding websites to reach buyers around the world in the trucking, agriculture, construction, and heavy equipment industries.

Contact Us 
120 West Harvest Drive 
Lincoln, NE 68521
feedback@auctiontime.com  
(800) 334-7443
(402) 479-2119

SOURCE AuctionTime.com

