AuctionTime.com Sells Over $13 Million in Equipment, Trucks & Trailers in August 7th Auction

Aug 13, 2019, 11:34 ET

LINCOLN, Neb., Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AuctionTime.com sold over $13 million (gross auction proceeds) in construction equipment, agriculture equipment, commercial trucks, and trailers in this week's online-only auction. More than 4,600 unique bidders from 49 states and 30 countries worldwide participated in the August 7th auction, bidding on over 1,400 assets.

The AuctionTime platform and AuctionTime's network of auctioneers simplify the asset liquidation process for contractors, farmers, and fleet owners. Anyone with equipment, trucks, or trailers can sell them on AuctionTime.com. Call (800) 334-7443 to find a local auctioneer or see a list of auctioneers in your area on AuctionTime.com.

August 7th AuctionTime.com Highlights
Gross auction proceeds: $13+ million (USD)
Total participating bidders: 4,600+
Total assets sold: 1,400+

2011 Deere 200D LC
Sold Price: $75,200 (USD)
Seller: CB Heavy Machine, LLC
View Auction Result

2013 JCB 535-140
Sold Price: $49,400 (USD)
Seller: U.S. Equipment Sales and Rental
View Auction Result

2007 Cat TL1055
Sold Price: $44,500 (USD)
Seller: S&S Equipment Auctions
View Auction Result

2018 John Deere S790
Sold Price: $295,100 (USD)
Seller: Equipment Wholesalers
View Auction Result

2015 Hagie STS12
Sold Price: $235,000 (USD)
Seller: B&S Equipment Auctions
View Auction Result

2014 John Deere 8295R
Sold Price: $154,100 (USD)
Seller: Green Diamond Equipment Ltd.
View Auction Result

2012 Caterpillar CT660L
Sold Price: $44,600 (USD)
Seller: Stanley's Truck Sales LLC
View Auction Result

1998 Kenworth T800
Sold Price: $47,880 (USD)
Seller: King Auction & Realty Co
View Auction Result

1999 Trail King
Sold Price: $37,380 (USD)
Seller: Zenke Auction & Realty Inc
View Auction Result

About AuctionTime.com
Powered by MachineryTraderCraneTraderForestryTraderLiftsToday.com, Truck PaperTractorHouse, and MarketBook, AuctionTime.com is a product of Sandhills Global—an information processing company headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska. AuctionTime equipment listings appear both online and in print across Sandhills' trade publications and corresponding websites to reach buyers around the world in the trucking, agriculture, construction, and heavy equipment industries.

Aug 13, 2019, 11:34 ET