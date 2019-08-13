AuctionTime.com Sells Over $13 Million in Equipment, Trucks & Trailers in August 7th Auction

LINCOLN, Neb., Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AuctionTime.com sold over $13 million (gross auction proceeds) in construction equipment, agriculture equipment, commercial trucks, and trailers in this week's online-only auction. More than 4,600 unique bidders from 49 states and 30 countries worldwide participated in the August 7th auction, bidding on over 1,400 assets.

August 7th AuctionTime.com Highlights

Gross auction proceeds: $13+ million (USD)

Total participating bidders: 4,600+

Total assets sold: 1,400+

2011 Deere 200D LC

Sold Price: $75,200 (USD)

Seller: CB Heavy Machine, LLC

2013 JCB 535-140

Sold Price: $49,400 (USD)

Seller: U.S. Equipment Sales and Rental

2007 Cat TL1055

Sold Price: $44,500 (USD)

Seller: S&S Equipment Auctions

2018 John Deere S790

Sold Price: $295,100 (USD)

Seller: Equipment Wholesalers

2015 Hagie STS12

Sold Price: $235,000 (USD)

Seller: B&S Equipment Auctions

2014 John Deere 8295R

Sold Price: $154,100 (USD)

Seller: Green Diamond Equipment Ltd.

2012 Caterpillar CT660L

Sold Price: $44,600 (USD)

Seller: Stanley's Truck Sales LLC

1998 Kenworth T800

Sold Price: $47,880 (USD)

Seller: King Auction & Realty Co

1999 Trail King

Sold Price: $37,380 (USD)

Seller: Zenke Auction & Realty Inc

About AuctionTime.com

Powered by MachineryTrader, CraneTrader, ForestryTrader, LiftsToday.com, Truck Paper, TractorHouse, and MarketBook, AuctionTime.com is a product of Sandhills Global—an information processing company headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska. AuctionTime equipment listings appear both online and in print across Sandhills' trade publications and corresponding websites to reach buyers around the world in the trucking, agriculture, construction, and heavy equipment industries.

