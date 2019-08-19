AuctionTime.com Sells Over $17 Million in Equipment, Trucks & Trailers in This Week's Two-Day Auction
Aug 19, 2019, 10:26 ET
LINCOLN, Neb., Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AuctionTime.com sold over $17 million (gross auction proceeds) in construction equipment, agricultural equipment, trucks, and trailer's in this week's two-day, online-only auction. More than 5,400 bidders from all 50 states and 26 countries participated in the auction, which extended over August 14th and 15th. In all, over 2,080 assets were sold.
Sandhills Global is the tech company behind AuctionTime.com, Auction Flex, HiBid.com, and numerous industry trade sites, including MachineryTrader.com, TractorHouse.com, and TruckPaper.com. AuctionTime.com has experienced record growth in 2019, thanks in large part to a continual increase in buyer activity across all Sandhills websites. So far this year, traffic across Sandhills sites has exceeded 10 million average monthly visitors (compared to 8 million at this time last year) and more than 840 million page views.
The AuctionTime platform and AuctionTime's network of auctioneers simplify the asset liquidation process for contractors, farmers, and fleet owners. Anyone with equipment, trucks, or trailers can sell them on AuctionTime.com. Call (800) 334-7443 to find a local auctioneer or see a list of auctioneers in your area on AuctionTime.com.
August 14th-15th AuctionTime.com Highlights
Gross Auction Proceeds: $17+ million (USD)
Total Participating Bidders: 5,400+
Total Assets Sold: 2,080+
2009 Caterpillar 328D LCR
Sold Price: $74,550 (USD)
Seller: Black Star ACA, LLC
1997 Caterpillar 627F
Sold Price: $105,200 (USD)
Seller: 1st Sales and Services
2014 Caterpillar 324EL
Sold Price: $84,100 (USD)
Seller: Snider Equipment, LLC
2009 International Workstar 7600
Sold Price: $119,500 (USD)
Seller: Auctionblock
2016 Mack Pinnacle CHU613
Sold Price: $71,200 (USD)
Seller: Michael Sharp Enterprises
2006 Peterbilt 379
Sold Price: $55,300 (USD)
Seller: Al Hughes Auction Service
2015 Case IH 8240
Sold Price: $188,900 (USD)
Seller: Vetter Equipment - Denison
2016 New Holland FR650
Sold Price: $160,250 (USD)
Seller: Ulmer Auction Service
2018 John Deere 9620RX
Sold Price: $381,700 (USD)
Seller: Equipment Wholesalers
About AuctionTime.com
Powered by MachineryTrader, CraneTrader, ForestryTrader, LiftsToday.com, Truck Paper, TractorHouse, and MarketBook, AuctionTime.com is a product of Sandhills Global—an information processing company headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska. AuctionTime equipment listings appear both online and in print across Sandhills' trade publications and corresponding websites to reach buyers around the world in the trucking, agriculture, construction, and heavy equipment industries.
SOURCE AuctionTime.com
