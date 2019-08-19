AuctionTime.com Sells Over $17 Million in Equipment, Trucks & Trailers in This Week's Two-Day Auction

LINCOLN, Neb., Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AuctionTime.com sold over $17 million (gross auction proceeds) in construction equipment, agricultural equipment, trucks, and trailer's in this week's two-day, online-only auction. More than 5,400 bidders from all 50 states and 26 countries participated in the auction, which extended over August 14th and 15th. In all, over 2,080 assets were sold.

Sandhills Global is the tech company behind AuctionTime.com, Auction Flex, HiBid.com, and numerous industry trade sites, including MachineryTrader.com, TractorHouse.com, and TruckPaper.com. AuctionTime.com has experienced record growth in 2019, thanks in large part to a continual increase in buyer activity across all Sandhills websites. So far this year, traffic across Sandhills sites has exceeded 10 million average monthly visitors (compared to 8 million at this time last year) and more than 840 million page views.

The AuctionTime platform and AuctionTime's network of auctioneers simplify the asset liquidation process for contractors, farmers, and fleet owners. Anyone with equipment, trucks, or trailers can sell them on AuctionTime.com. Call (800) 334-7443 to find a local auctioneer or see a list of auctioneers in your area on AuctionTime.com.

August 14th-15th AuctionTime.com Highlights

Gross Auction Proceeds: $17+ million (USD)

Total Participating Bidders: 5,400+

Total Assets Sold: 2,080+

2009 Caterpillar 328D LCR

Sold Price: $74,550 (USD)

Seller: Black Star ACA, LLC

View Auction Result

1997 Caterpillar 627F

Sold Price: $105,200 (USD)

Seller: 1st Sales and Services

View Auction Result

2014 Caterpillar 324EL

Sold Price: $84,100 (USD)

Seller: Snider Equipment, LLC

View Auction Result

2009 International Workstar 7600

Sold Price: $119,500 (USD)

Seller: Auctionblock

View Auction Result

2016 Mack Pinnacle CHU613

Sold Price: $71,200 (USD)

Seller: Michael Sharp Enterprises

View Auction Result

2006 Peterbilt 379

Sold Price: $55,300 (USD)

Seller: Al Hughes Auction Service

View Auction Result

2015 Case IH 8240

Sold Price: $188,900 (USD)

Seller: Vetter Equipment - Denison

View Auction Result

2016 New Holland FR650

Sold Price: $160,250 (USD)

Seller: Ulmer Auction Service

View Auction Result

2018 John Deere 9620RX

Sold Price: $381,700 (USD)

Seller: Equipment Wholesalers

View Auction Result

About AuctionTime.com

Powered by MachineryTrader, CraneTrader, ForestryTrader, LiftsToday.com, Truck Paper, TractorHouse, and MarketBook, AuctionTime.com is a product of Sandhills Global—an information processing company headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska. AuctionTime equipment listings appear both online and in print across Sandhills' trade publications and corresponding websites to reach buyers around the world in the trucking, agriculture, construction, and heavy equipment industries.

