AuctionTime.com Sells Over $17 Million in Equipment, Trucks, & Trailers in This Week's Two-Day Auction

LINCOLN, Neb., Sept. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AuctionTime.com sold over $17 million (gross auction proceeds) in construction equipment, agricultural equipment, trucks, and trailers in this week's two-day, online-only auction. More than 5,800 bidders from all 50 states and 30 countries worldwide participated in the auction, which extended over September 11th and 12th. In all, over 2,000 assets were sold. Sandhills Global is the tech company behind AuctionTime.com, Auction Flex, HiBid.com, and numerous industry trade sites, including MachineryTrader.com, TractorHouse.com, and TruckPaper.com.

The AuctionTime platform and AuctionTime's network of auctioneers simplify the asset liquidation process for contractors, farmers, and fleet owners. Anyone with equipment, trucks, or trailers can sell them on AuctionTime.com. Call (800) 334-7443 to find a local auctioneer or see a list of auctioneers in your area on AuctionTime.com.

September 11th-12th AuctionTime.com Highlights

Gross Auction Proceeds: $17+ million (USD)

Total Participating Bidders: 5,800+

Total Assets Sold: 2,000+

2013 Wirtgen W210i

Sold Price: $145,250 (USD)

Seller: Frey & Sons Inc

2017 Caterpillar 349FL

Sold Price: $139,800 (USD)

Seller: ITS Auctions

2013 Caterpillar 980K

Sold Price: $123,500 (USD)

Seller: Snider Equipment, LLC

2017 John Deere 8295R

Sold Price: $180,300 (USD)

Seller: Bader & Sons Co.

2014 John Deere 9460R

Sold Price: $143,000 (USD)

Seller: Dagger Auctions

2015 Gleaner S88

Sold Price: $136,500 (USD)

Seller: Landmark Implement

2016 Freightliner Coronado 132

Sold Price: $67,100 (USD)

Seller: PJT Enterprises, LLC

2003 Peterbilt 379

Sold Price: $62,050 (USD)

Seller: Hardin Agri Service

2015 Trinity EagleBridge

Sold Price: $46,100 (USD)

Seller: Peterson & Associates Auctions

About AuctionTime.com

Powered by MachineryTrader, CraneTrader, ForestryTrader, LiftsToday.com, Truck Paper, TractorHouse, and MarketBook, AuctionTime.com is a product of Sandhills Global—an information processing company headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska. AuctionTime equipment listings appear both online and in print across Sandhills' trade publications and corresponding websites to reach buyers around the world in the trucking, agriculture, construction, and heavy equipment industries.

