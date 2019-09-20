AuctionTime.com Sells Over $21 Million in Equipment, Trucks, & Trailers in its Biggest Two-Day Auction of 2019

LINCOLN, Neb., Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In its largest auction yet this year, held September 18th and 19th, AuctionTime.com sold over $21 million (gross auction proceeds) in construction equipment, agricultural equipment, trucks, and trailers. More than 5,800 bidders from 49 states and 31 countries worldwide participated in the auction, and over 2,000 assets were sold. Sandhills Global is the tech company behind AuctionTime.com, Auction Flex, HiBid.com, and numerous industry trade sites, including MachineryTrader.com, TractorHouse.com, and TruckPaper.com.

The AuctionTime platform and AuctionTime's network of auctioneers simplify the asset liquidation process for contractors, farmers, and fleet owners. Anyone with equipment, trucks, or trailers can sell them on AuctionTime.com. Call (800) 334-7443 to find a local auctioneer or see a list of auctioneers in your area on AuctionTime.com.

September 18th-19th AuctionTime.com Highlights

Gross Auction Proceeds: $21+ million (USD)

Total Participating Bidders: 5,800+

Total Assets Sold: 2,000+

2013 Caterpillar TL1255C

Sold Price: $69,800 (USD)

Seller: R & M Motors

View Auction Result

2005 Caterpillar 330CL

Sold Price: $65,100 (USD)

Seller: 1st Sales and Services

View Auction Result

2012 Kobelco SK210-8

Sold Price: $51,200 (USD)

Seller: Gray's Equipment

View Auction Result

2011 International 7600

Sold Price: $46,600 (USD)

Seller: Five Star International LLC

View Auction Result

2001 Peterbilt 379

Sold Price: $37,100 (USD)

Seller: Farm & Home Sales Inc.

View Auction Result

2014 SMITHCO SH3-44-36

Sold Price: $38,600 (USD)

Seller: 1st Sales and Services

View Auction Result

2018 Case IH Steiger 620 Quadtrac

Sold Price: $318,400 (USD)

Seller: Matejcek Implement

View Auction Result

2018 John Deere 9620RX

Sold Price: $350,600 (USD)

Seller: Equipment Wholesalers

View Auction Result

2017 John Deere S680

Sold Price: $237,100 (USD)

Seller: Peterson & Associates Auctions

View Auction Result

About AuctionTime.com

Powered by MachineryTrader, CraneTrader, ForestryTrader, LiftsToday.com, Truck Paper, TractorHouse, and MarketBook, AuctionTime.com is a product of Sandhills Global—an information processing company headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska. AuctionTime equipment listings appear both online and in print across Sandhills' trade publications and corresponding websites to reach buyers around the world in the trucking, agriculture, construction, and heavy equipment industries.

Contact Us

120 West Harvest Drive

Lincoln, NE 68521

feedback@auctiontime.com

(800) 334-7443

(402) 479-2119

SOURCE AuctionTime.com