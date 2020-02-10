AuctionTime.com Sells Over $9 Million in Equipment, Trucks & Trailers in February 5th Auction

LINCOLN, Neb., Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AuctionTime.com sold more than $9 million (gross auction proceeds) in construction equipment, agricultural equipment, commercial trucks, and trailers in last week's online-only auction. More than 4,500 unique bidders from 50 states and 23 countries worldwide participated in the February 5th auction, bidding on over 1,200 assets. Sandhills Global is the tech company behind AuctionTime.com, Auction Flex, HiBid.com, and numerous industry trade sites, including MachineryTrader.com, TractorHouse.com, and TruckPaper.com.

The AuctionTime platform and AuctionTime's network of auctioneers simplify the asset liquidation process for contractors, farmers, and fleet owners. Anyone with equipment, trucks, or trailers can sell them on AuctionTime.com. Call 800-334-7443 to find a local auctioneer or see a list of auctioneers in your area on AuctionTime.com.

February 5th AuctionTime.com Highlights

Gross auction proceeds: $9+ million (USD)

Total participating bidders: 4,500+

Total assets sold: 1,200+

2017 Caterpillar TL642D

Sold Price: $69,000 (USD)

Seller: Elting Online Auctions

View Auction Result

2013 Deere 750K LGP

Sold Price: $66,150 (USD)

Seller: ITS Auctions

View Auction Result

2002 Caterpillar 16H

Sold Price: $57,200 (USD)

Seller: Wolff Auctioneers, LLC

View Auction Result

2014 John Deere 8345R

Sold Price: $131,100 (USD)

Seller: Hlavinka Equipment

View Auction Result

2011 Case IH Steiger 435 Quadtrac

Sold Price: $115,000 (USD)

Seller: Heritage Agriculture of Arkansas

View Auction Result

ETS SoilWarrior 4540 SND

Sold Price: $94,900 (USD)

Seller: Spanky & Sons

View Auction Result

2018 International 7500

Sold Price: $80,100 (USD)

Seller: TransPower

View Auction Result

2006 Kenworth T800

Sold Price: $56,050 (USD)

Seller: Hardin Agri Service

View Auction Result

2007 Peterbilt 379 EXHD

Sold Price: $53,100 (USD)

Seller: BJ's Truck Sales & Service, Inc.

View Auction Result

About AuctionTime.com

Powered by Machinery Trader, CraneTrader, ForestryTrader, LiftsToday.com, Truck Paper, TractorHouse, and MarketBook, AuctionTime.com is a product of Sandhills Global—an information processing company headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska. AuctionTime equipment listings appear both online and in print across Sandhills' trade publications and corresponding websites to reach buyers around the world in the trucking, agriculture, construction, and heavy equipment industries.

Contact Us

120 West Harvest Drive

Lincoln, NE 68521

feedback@auctiontime.com

800-334-7443

402-479-2119

SOURCE AuctionTime.com

Related Links

http://www.auctiontime.com

