AuctionTime.com Sponsors Charter Flight to Washington, D.C., Memorials for Nebraska Veterans & Gold Star Children

LINCOLN, Neb., May 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AuctionTime.com is sponsoring a flight on May 24th that will carry Nebraska veterans and Gold Star Children to Washington, D.C., for a tour of war memorials during the Memorial Day weekend. This Nebraska Purple Heart Flight will include Gulf War, Iraq, and Afghanistan veterans who are Purple Heart or Bronze Star with Valor recipients, and Gold Star Children who lost parents in Iraq or Afghanistan.

The flight organizer is Nebraska-based non-profit Patriotic Productions, which has organized events for more than 3,500 World War II, Korea, and Vietnam veterans since 2008. This is the fourth year in a row that Sandhills Global and AuctionTime.com have sponsored a charter flight for Nebraska military veterans. "We are humbled by the extraordinary sacrifices made by our veterans and their families," said Sandhills Global's Chief Administration Officer Nancy Paasch. "Patriotic Productions does incredible work honoring and celebrating military service members, veterans, and their families, and we are proud to be associated with this event."

The event begins at 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 23rd with a pre-flight dinner at the La Vista Convention Center in La Vista, Nebraska, featuring speaker Bobby Henline, an Iraq War veteran who was wounded by an IED (improvised explosive device) in 2007. After arriving in the nation's capital early Friday morning, the group will visit several memorials, including the National 9/11 Pentagon Memorial, Korean War Memorial, and World War II Memorial. They will also attend the Changing of the Guard Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery.

After arriving at the Omaha Eppley Airport on the return trip, the group will embark on trolleys to take part in a parade running from 10th and Jackson Streets in downtown Omaha to The Durham Museum for a special welcome home celebration, all of which is open to the public. The parade is expected to begin at 9 p.m. and will feature the Millard Legion Post #374 Color Guard, Omaha Police & Fire Rescue Department Bagpipes & Drums, classic cars, and more.

