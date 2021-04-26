Audi, Bleacher Report and MLS Debut Season 2 of The ACADEMY Featuring New York Red Bulls MLS Academy

THE ACADEMY provides an all-access look at the commitments and raw talent of young athletes as they follow their dreams to become professional soccer players. Highlighting the youth talent development system used by every MLS youth Academy in North America, the series gives fans a first-hand account of top players who join an MLS club as early as 12 years old, and with hard work and determination, rise through the ranks to play professionally in MLS and abroad. These unique stories demonstrate how Audi and MLS youth Academies are working to ensure this next generation of athletes is ready to compete at an elite level.

Following last season's focus on Sporting KC Youth Academy in Kansas City, the second season will take a deeper look at one of the most followed and publicized clubs in North America, spotlighting the often intense and competitive stakes required to development talent.

Prominent New York Red Bulls personalities featured this coming season include New York Red Bulls head coach Gerhard Struber, Academy Director Sean McCafferty, Academy coach Samuel Castellanos, star academy products like Tyler Adams and Sean Davis, along with Academy players Austin Brummett, Sam Joseph, Serge Ngoma, and Nicholas Rabiu.

In addition to THE ACADEMY, Audi also funds the Audi Goals Drive Progress program to help make MLS Academies more accessible and inclusive to youth players of all backgrounds from anywhere in North America. This program's goal is to help remove barriers that would otherwise impede reach and success, such as limited access to transportation and housing in MLS markets. These funds also support players' educations to ensure their success off the field.

As of April 2021, Audi has committed more than $2 million dollars to MLS Academies across North America to create a better future through soccer, and the impact of this funding has been immediate – since March 2020, sixteen MLS Academy players who benefitted from the program have been signed to First team, Homegrown pro contracts. In addition, more than 130 players have benefitted from increased housing options near MLS Academies, and more than 1,600 players are utilizing expanded education resources including tutoring and improved education infrastructure known as Audi Performance Centers.

For more information on THE ACADEMY, visit BleacherReport and MLSsoccer.com . Join the conversation and excitement surrounding each episode by following @MLS, @NewYorkRedBulls, @Audi and @BleacherReport on social media and using the hashtag #GoalsDriveProgress.

ABOUT AUDI OF AMERICA

At Audi of America, we believe the Future is Electric. Our U.S. model lineup will be 30 percent electrified, including fully electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids, by 2025, and globally we are committed to net CO2 neutrality by 2050. In 2020, Audi sold 186,620 vehicles in the U.S., and this year, we look forward to the next chapter in our journey to reinvent premium mobility with the arrivals of the fully electric Audi e-tron GT and Audi Q4 e-tron. Learn more about who we are and how we're working to create a more electric, innovative, and inclusive future at audiusa.com or media.audiusa.com.

ABOUT NEW YORK RED BULLS

The New York Red Bulls are one of 27 teams in Major League Soccer (MLS). RBNY, one of the ten charter clubs of MLS, have competed in the league since its founding in 1996. The Red Bulls play home matches at Red Bull Arena (RBA) in Harrison, New Jersey. The three-time MLS Supporters' Shield Winners are owned by the Austrian beverage company Red Bull for which the team is named. The New York Red Bulls offer one of the nation's premier youth soccer development programs, from local soccer partnerships across New York and New Jersey to Regional Development Schools and the Red Bulls Academy, which consistently ranks amongst the top academy programs in North America and has alumni competing in MLS, across Europe, and for the U.S. Men's National Team.

ABOUT BLEACHER REPORT

Bleacher Report is a leading sports media brand reaching more than 200 million hyper-connected young sports fans each month through distribution of premium content. It is the #1 sports brand driving engagement and video views across all social platforms and the Bleacher Report app, while fueling offline engagement through unparalleled experiences that blend sports with culture. Bleacher Report has a portfolio of brands that includes House of Highlights, B/R Football, B/R Kicks, B/R Gridiron and B/R Betting, delivering customized content that caters to the unique passions of its fans across its owned and operated channels and world-leading social platforms. Bleacher Report is a division of Turner Sports, which provides it access to premium live content from the NBA, Major League Baseball, and NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship. Find Bleacher Report on the industry-leading Bleacher Report app, www.bleacherreport.com and on Instagram @BleacherReport.

ABOUT MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

Headquartered in New York City, Major League Soccer features 27 clubs throughout the United States and Canada, in addition to future expansion teams in St. Louis, and Charlotte. For more information about MLS, visit www.MLSsoccer.com.

