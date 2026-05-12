Ambilight's EC smart dimming roof integrates with a 96-RGB LED starlight matrix system, bringing intelligent light control and an immersive atmosphere to the cabin experience.

BEIJING, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambilight(https://www.ambilight.com/en/) is further strengthening its partnership with AUDI following the debut of the brand's first all-electric SUV, the E7X, at the 2026 Beijing Auto Show.

The E7X features Ambilight's Electrochromic (EC) smart dimming panoramic roof, integrated with a 96-RGB LED starlight matrix system. The system transitions seamlessly from open-sky transparency to a starlit atmosphere, supporting a more immersive cabin environment.

AUDI E7X Debuts with Ambilight EC Smart Dimming Panoramic Roof

From the E5 to the E7X: Evolving the In-Cabin Light Experience

On the previously launched AUDI E5 Sportback EC smart dimming technology was introduced as part of AUDI's exploration of adaptive in-cabin experiences, enabling dynamic control of light and visual comfort across different driving environments.

With the debut of the AUDI E7X, EC smart dimming technology is further extended into new application scenarios, featuring deeper integration with ambient lighting to enhance overall cabin atmosphere.

This progression reflects AUDI's evolving approach to intelligent cabin design, where light is no longer a static element, but an active component in shaping atmosphere and spatial experience, with Ambilight continuing to explore the application potential of EC smart dimming technology in automotive environments, enabling more refined control over light, space, and atmosphere for future cabin experiences.

The debut of the AUDI E7X further highlights the evolving role of EC smart dimming technology in intelligent cockpits, where light is becoming an active design element in enhancing the in-cabin experience.

About Ambilight

Ambilight is an innovative technology company focused on the development and commercialization of electrochromic (EC) products, regulating light and heat through smart dimming glass. Ambilight provides smart dimming solutions across automotive, architecture, consumer electronics and other sectors. For more information, please visit: https://www.ambilight.com/en/

SOURCE Ambilight