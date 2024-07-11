Audi named Official Premium Automotive Partner of Inter Miami CF, celebrating the power of performance

Multi-year partnership unites Audi and Inter Miami CF

Inter Miami CF accelerates Audi's commitment to raising the profile of soccer i n the U.S.

i New Audi Themes bring the Club's spirit to life with curated wallpaper collection for Audi MMI screens

MIAMI and RESTON, Va., July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Audi and Inter Miami CF have announced a landmark partnership, making Audi the Official Premium Automotive Partner of the Club. Together, Audi and Inter Miami CF celebrate a passion for performance and excellence on and off the field, driven by strong alliances.

New Audi Themes bring the Club’s spirit to life on the Audi MMI Screens. In celebration of the partnership, Audi introduces a pink fleet that will be on permanent display at Chase Stadium for the remainder of Inter Miami CF’s season, alongside select South Florida Audi dealers.

This announcement comes amid Inter Miami's growing prominence since its debut in Major League Soccer (MLS) in 2020. In its fifth season, the Club has fulfilled its 'Freedom to Dream' ethos by signing world-class players and coaches who represent the essence of South Florida, winning its first-ever trophy — the 2023 Leagues Cup — igniting a commercial surge, gaining millions of fans worldwide, and becoming a reference point for soccer globally.

Audi and Inter Miami CF come together during a period of momentum for soccer in North America. This partnership allows Audi of America and its South Florida dealers to reach an important and growing customer segment as the brand looks to deliver its largest new product launch in Audi history. Inter Miami CF fans can experience Audi on and off the field through fan activations—including Audi Test Drive experiences and the Club's digital and social platforms— and stadium LED and in-game content.

Additionally, owners of select MY 23/24 Audi vehicles can show their fan spirit by purchasing specially designed Inter Miami CF Audi Themes for the Audi MMI system, transforming their vehicle's interior with display wallpapers honoring the Club. This curated collection is available for purchase in the myAudi Marketplace on the myAudi smartphone app.

"As leaders in our respective categories, both Audi and Inter Miami share a commitment to delivering exceptional performance," said Emilie Cotter, SVP and Chief Marketing Officer, Audi of America. "The increased excitement and recognition surrounding the Club has been remarkable to witness. We're committed to shaping the future of this sport together through a growing and energized fanbase in South Florida and beyond."

"We are thrilled to ride alongside a forward-thinking and innovative brand like Audi during this momentous point in our Club's history," said Inter Miami CF President of Business Operations, Xavier Asensi. "Our mutual commitment to excellence will drive unique initiatives, catering to our passionate and diverse fanbase."

As the official automotive partner of MLS since 2015, Audi of America's commitment has expanded educational resources for more than 3,800 youth players, increased housing options for more than 350 youth players and has provided $5 million in support to MLS academies.

Since the Club's inception, the Academy has been a pillar integral to Inter Miami's mission. To this point, the Club has signed 10 players from its Academy to professional First Team contracts, several of whom have become regular contributors in MLS.

Audi and its nationwide dealer network further support MLS on a local level including six club partnerships (D.C. United, Orlando City SC, San Jose Earthquakes, Sporting Kansas City, Columbus Crew and New York Red Bulls) and as official Naming Rights sponsor of Audi Field in Washington, D.C.

In addition to supporting key clubs, matches and championships, Audi has impacted the lives and playing careers of young soccer players as the force behind the "Audi Goals Drive Progress" program. Launched in 2019, this initiative funds enhancements for young players on and off the field at MLS academies, which play an essential role in developing talent across the league. The program now extends beyond player development to financially support and highlight community initiatives led by MLS players.

ABOUT AUDI OF AMERICA

At Audi of America, we believe the future is electric. By 2025, our U.S. model lineup will be at least 30 percent electrified, including fully electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles. Globally, we are committed to net CO2 neutrality by 2050. In 2023, Audi sold a recordbreaking 228,550 vehicles in the U.S. Among those deliveries, Audi sold more fully electric models than ever before, achieved record Audi Sport sales, and had a recordbreaking year in after sales. Learn more about who we are and how we're working to create a more sustainable, innovative, and inclusive future at audiusa.com or media.audiusa.com.

ABOUT INTER MIAMI CF

Club International de Fútbol Miami, known as Inter Miami CF, is an American professional sports team in its fifth season in Major League Soccer. Inter Miami plays and trains at its 34-acre centralized facility, which includes Chase Stadium, a 50,000-square-foot training center and seven fields in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. In addition to the MLS team, the Club fields MLS NEXT Pro team Inter Miami CF II and has a youth Academy for ages U-12 to U19. Inter Miami CF Main Partners include: Royal Caribbean, Fracht Group, JPMorgan Chase, Baptist Health and Florida Blue. Please visit www.intermiamicf.com for more information.

