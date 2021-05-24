Audi of America appoints Emilie Cotter as Senior Vice President and Chief Communications Officer

In her role, Cotter will be responsible for defining and leading a brand-driven communications strategy for Audi of America. In addition to corporate, product and lifestyle communications, Cotter will oversee Audi of America's Government Affairs team. Her role focuses on both internal and external stakeholder groups – including media, dealers, partners, and state and federal policymakers.

"Emilie's more than 20 years of experience from a variety of industries is the exact expertise Audi needs right now as we continue our transformation toward a more electrified, sustainable and inclusive future," said, Daniel Weissland, president, Audi of America.

Cotter joined Audi of America as Director, Corporate and Brand Communications in September 2020, leading public relations strategy for brand, corporate and lifestyle communications.

Before her time at Audi of America, Cotter served in roles across a variety of industries, leading teams across communications, brand and entertainment. She previously served as the Chief Brand Officer for Marketplace, overseeing PR and marketing, as well as SVP and Partner at FleishmanHillard, leading strategy on publicity campaigns, events, partnerships, and crisis work. Additionally, she was head of Corporate and Brand Communication for Lucasfilm, Ltd. leading internal and external communications.

Cotter holds a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Southern California's Annenberg School of Communication.

Audi of America Communications

Michele Lucarelli

Manager, Corporate and Employee Communications

E-mail: [email protected]

www.media.audiusa.com

At Audi of America, we believe the Future is Electric. Our U.S. model lineup will be 30 percent electrified, including fully electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids, by 2025, and globally we are committed to net CO2 neutrality by 2050. In 2020, Audi sold 186,620 vehicles in the U.S., and this year, we look forward to the next chapter in our journey to reinvent premium mobility with the arrivals of the fully electric Audi e-tron GT and Audi Q4 e-tron. Learn more about who we are and how we're working to create a more electric, innovative, and inclusive future at audiusa.com or media.audiusa.com.

SOURCE Audi of America

