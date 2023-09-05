Audi of America names Emilie Cotter Head of Brand Marketing and Communications, Chief Marketing Officer

  • Audi of America restructures to integrate brand strategy, marketing and communications
  • Cotter to lead integrated brand team, effective immediately

HERNDON, Va., Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Audi of America announced today the creation of a brand marketing team, appointing Emilie Cotter to Head of Brand Marketing and Communications, Chief Marketing Officer. The integrated function will unify brand strategy, marketing and external communications to accelerate growth and transition consumers to an electric future.

Emilie Cotter
"This restructure comes at a critical inflection point in the U.S. for Audi and the automotive industry," said Daniel Weissland, president of Audi of America. "Emilie's strong leadership will drive innovative brand strategies, enhance collaboration and put a laser focus on the customer as we continue our ambitious growth."

Cotter brings over 25 years of experience leading brands through transformation across industries from media, entertainment, technology and retail. Cotter joined Audi of America in 2020, most recently serving as Chief Communications Officer overseeing brand, lifestyle, product and corporate communications. Prior to Audi, she served as the Chief Brand Officer for Marketplace, as well as SVP and Partner at FleishmanHillard. Additionally, she was head of Corporate and Brand Communication for Lucasfilm, Ltd. Cotter holds a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Southern California's Annenberg School of Communication.

ABOUT AUDI OF AMERICA

At Audi of America, we believe the future is electric. By 2025, our U.S. model lineup will be at least 30 percent electrified, including fully electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles. Globally, we are committed to net CO2 neutrality by 2050. In 2022, Audi sold 186,875 vehicles in the U.S., sold more fully electric models than ever before, and achieved a record-breaking year in after sales. Learn more about who we are and how we're working to create a more sustainable, innovative, and inclusive future at audiusa.com or media.audiusa.com.

