Audi Q5's Intelligent Digital OLED 2.0 Rear Lights Equipped with Atala Digital Technology

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OLEDWorks, the global leader in high-performance, multi-stack organic light-emitting diode (OLED) technology, is proud to announce its collaboration with Audi to supply Atala Digital 2.0 panels, to enable Audi's rear combination lamps featured on the all-new Audi Q5.

Unveiled in the 2nd half of 2024, the latest generation of Audi's popular mid-size Q5 SUV and Sportback sets a new benchmark in lighting design, personalization, and safety. At the heart of this innovation are six, second-generation digital OLED panels, designed by Audi and delivered by OLEDWorks under the Atala brand. With a total of 266 individually controllable segments, Q5 drivers are able to generate up to eight different light signatures including the new active digital light signature where a special algorithm is used to create a new lighting pattern multiple times per second. The Atala lighting technology transforms Q5 taillights into intelligent, communicative displays.

"Our Atala Digital 2.0 panels enable remarkable visual performance in the Audi Q5," said David DeJoy, CEO of OLEDWorks. "With higher resolution pixels, and ultra-slim form factors, our OLED technology enhances both the emotional appeal and functional safety of the vehicle."

Key Innovations Enabled by OLEDWorks' Atala Digital Technology:

Digital Light Signatures : The Q5 offers up to eight customizable rear light signatures, each with its own "Coming Home" and "Leaving Home" lighting scenario, allowing drivers to personalize their vehicle's visual identity.

: The Q5 offers up to eight customizable rear light signatures, each with its own "Coming Home" and "Leaving Home" lighting scenario, allowing drivers to personalize their vehicle's visual identity. Vehicle-to-X (V2X) Communication Light : The second-generation Digital OLED rear lights now include enhanced communication that displays warning symbols in critical situations, alerting nearby drivers to hazards such as accidents or breakdowns.

: The second-generation Digital OLED rear lights now include enhanced communication that displays warning symbols in critical situations, alerting nearby drivers to hazards such as accidents or breakdowns. Uniform, Glare-Free Illumination : OLED panels provide high-resolution, high-contrast lighting without bulky optics, supporting Audi's sleek exterior design.

: OLED panels provide high-resolution, high-contrast lighting without bulky optics, supporting Audi's sleek exterior design. Seamless Integration with Audi's Lighting Design: The OLED panels work in harmony with Audi's lighting algorithms to create fluid, vivid impression that give the Q5's lighting a distinct personality.

"Atala Digital 2.0 panels turn the Q5's taillights into an intelligent communication display," added Wolfgang Görgen, Managing Director at OLEDWorks GmbH.

With the new Audi Q5 family, Audi not only underlines its leading role in lighting design and technology but also goes one step further. The rear lights have a three-dimensional design, spectacularly bringing together the physical and digital worlds, which spans the entire width of the vehicle.

About OLEDWorks

OLEDWorks is the global leader in the development and production of automotive qualified organic light-emitting diode (OLED) technology. Its Atala product line offers the brightest, most reliable, and longest lasting automotive OLED lighting on the road today. Meticulously crafted to meet the needs of automotive designers and engineers, Atala enables unparalleled design freedom with ultra-thin, flexible, and highly segmented OLED lighting.

OLEDWorks' lighting solutions combine American and German innovation and engineering to meet and exceed automotive industry standards. Founded in 2010, OLEDWorks is headquartered in Rochester, NY, and has a prestigious manufacturing facility in Aachen, Germany. OLEDWorks' state-of-the-art manufacturing facility is IATF 16949 and ISO 9001, 14001, 45001 certified with full traceability via a factory MES system.

To learn more about OLEDWorks technology, visit www.oledworks.com.

To learn more about Atala OLED technology, visit www.atala.oledworks.com.

About Audi

The Audi Group is one of the most successful manufacturers of automobiles and motorcycles in the premium and luxury segment. The brands Audi, Bentley, Lamborghini, and Ducati produce at 21 locations in 12 countries. Audi and its partners are present in more than 100 markets worldwide.

In 2024, the Audi Group delivered 1.7 million Audi vehicles, 10,643 Bentley vehicles, 10,687 Lamborghini vehicles, and 54,495 Ducati motorcycles to customers. In the 2024 fiscal year, Audi Group achieved a total revenue of €64.5 billion and an operating profit of €3.9 billion. As of December 31, more than 88,000 people worked for the Audi Group, more than 55,000 of them at AUDI AG in Germany. With its attractive brands and numerous new models, the group is systematically pursuing its path toward becoming a provider of sustainable, fully networked premium mobility.

