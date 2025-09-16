OLEDWorks Provides Second-Generation Atala Digital OLED Rear Lighting for the Audi A6 e-tron

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OLEDWorks, the global leader in automotive-qualified OLED lighting technology, proudly announces its collaboration with Audi to supply the second-generation Atala Digital OLED engines to enable Audi's rear lights for the all-electric Audi A6 e-tron.

Audi A6 Sportback e-tron (Color Siam Beige Metallic) Copyright: Audi AG Audi A6 Sportback e-tron (Color Siam Beige Metallic) Copyright: Audi AG

As the second model built on Audi's Premium Platform Electric (PPE), the A6 e-tron showcases an innovative lighting system that redefines exterior illumination. At its core are ten advanced OLED panels, each with 45 individually controllable segments, creating a total of 450 segments that transform the rear lighting of the vehicle to one capable of display-like communications.

"We are honored to deliver our OLED technology for the A6 e-tron," said David DeJoy, CEO of OLEDWorks. "Our Atala Digital technology delivers ultra-uniform, high-contrast illumination and enables expressive rear light signatures, including an industry leading active digital light signature.

Key Features of the OLED-Enhanced Rear Lighting System:

450-Segment Digital Display: Ten digital OLED panels form a lighting canvas capable of expressive dynamic lighting scenarios and personalized digital light signatures.

Vehicle-to-X (V2X) Communication Light: A safety feature that uses proximity indication and warning symbols as a specific rear light signature, to alert surrounding road users of hazards such as accidents or breakdowns.

Slim, Efficient Design: digital OLED panels eliminate the need for bulky optics or reflectors, offering efficient light output and greater design freedom.

"Atala Digital panels are evolving the Audi A6 e-tron rear lights into customizable, intelligent displays that enable Car-to-X communication," added Wolfgang Görgen, Managing Director of OLEDWorks GmbH.

About OLEDWorks

OLEDWorks is the global leader in the development and production of automotive qualified organic light-emitting diode (OLED) technology. Its Atala product line offers the brightest, most reliable, and longest lasting automotive OLED lighting on the road today. Meticulously crafted to meet the needs of automotive designers and engineers, Atala enables unparalleled design freedom with ultra-thin, flexible, and highly segmented OLED lighting.

OLEDWorks' lighting solutions combine American and German innovation and engineering to meet and exceed automotive industry standards. Founded in 2010, OLEDWorks is headquartered in Rochester, NY, and has a prestigious manufacturing facility in Aachen, Germany. OLEDWorks' state-of-the-art manufacturing facility is IATF 16949 and ISO 9001, 14001, 45001 certified with full traceability via a factory MES system.

About Audi

The Audi Group is one of the most successful manufacturers of automobiles and motorcycles in the premium and luxury segment. The brands Audi, Bentley, Lamborghini, and Ducati produce at 21 locations in 12 countries. Audi and its partners are present in more than 100 markets worldwide.

In 2024, the Audi Group delivered 1.7 million Audi vehicles, 10,643 Bentley vehicles, 10,687 Lamborghini vehicles, and 54,495 Ducati motorcycles to customers. In the 2024 fiscal year, Audi Group achieved a total revenue of €64.5 billion and an operating profit of €3.9 billion. As of December 31, more than 88,000 people worked for the Audi Group, more than 55,000 of them at AUDI AG in Germany. With its attractive brands and numerous new models, the group is systematically pursuing its path toward becoming a provider of sustainable, fully networked premium mobility.

