Audiencerate Achieves TRUSTe International Privacy Verification Through TrustArc

SAN FRANCISCO, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TrustArc, the leader in data privacy management and automation, today announced that Audiencerate, the identity hub, has received the TRUSTe International Privacy Verification from TrustArc. The verification illustrates that verified organizations maintain industry-established principles and standards for protecting personal data.

"We are thrilled and proud to have received the TRUSTe Verification, demonstrating our commitment to privacy compliance. Privacy has been a key driver for Audiencerate from day one and as global privacy regulations continue to evolve, we keep developing our product and operations accordingly to ensure that privacy is at the heart of everything we do," said Filippo Gramigna, CEO, Audiencerate.

Audiencerate bridges the gap between data providers, agencies and brands, enabling marketers to run better performing campaigns with trusted and reliable targeting data at scale. Audiencerate's platform processes more than 4 billion requests each week as it helps make compliant data-driven marketing easier.

Organizations that receive a TRUSTe Verification undergo a three-phase process. The Validation demonstrates privacy compliance that aligns with established privacy principles.

The Assessment phase: A member of the Global Privacy Solutions team helps organizations define an assessment scope and guides discovery, the results of which are included in a findings report.

The Remediation and Verifications phase: A team member assists the organization as it remediates gaps in privacy programs, awarding a seal and letter of attestation after successful remediation.

The Ongoing Monitoring and Guidance phase: TrustArc provides ongoing compliance monitoring, dispute resolution, and assessment of documentation for the duration of the agreement.

"TrustArc congratulates Audiencerate on its TRUSTe Verification," said Chris Babel, CEO, TrustArc. "Developing ongoing, scalable data privacy programs can be challenging in the face of constantly changing regulations. Organizations, such as Audiencerate, that receive TRUSTe verifications demonstrate to customers that they are privacy-forward companies. We look forward to our continued work with Audiencerate as it maintains its exceptional customer service through adherence to international privacy laws."

About Audiencerate

Audiencerate, the identity hub, is enabling compliant data-driven advertising via its proprietary technology. Bridging the gap between data providers, agencies and brands, Audiencerate allows marketers to run better performing digital campaigns with trusted and reliable targeting data. The agile, tech-focused team is able to react quickly to market changes and take advantage of trends, ensuring its product offering is always relevant, and giving marketers access to a wider range of tools for data modelling and activation. Headquartered in London, and with a team based in the US, UK, France, Italy, Spain, and Sweden, Audiencerate helps companies across the globe to realise their marketing data objectives.

About TrustArc

As the leader in data privacy, TrustArc automates and simplifies the creation of end-to-end privacy management programs for global organizations. TrustArc is the only company to deliver the depth of privacy intelligence, coupled with the complete platform automation, that is essential for the growing number of privacy regulations in an ever-changing digital world. Headquartered in San Francisco, and backed by a global team across the Americas, Europe, and Asia, TrustArc helps customers worldwide demonstrate compliance, minimize risk, and build trust. For additional information visit www.trustarc.com.

